Jenny McCarthy Calls a 'Masked Singer' Act the 'Ones to Beat' Ahead of Shocking Semifinal Elimination

California Rolls, Macaw and Medusa faced off on Wednesday for a spot in the season 9 finale

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 10, 2023 09:01 PM
California Rolls, Medusa, Macaw
Photo: Michael Becker/FOX (3)

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer season 9 semifinals proved to be a stiff competition.

California Rolls, Macaw and Medusa each performed twice on Wednesday's episode in order to prove to judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke why they deserved a spot in the finals. After every contestant's first performance, host Nick Cannon asked them which judge they had a connection with.

California Rolls started things off by talking in their clue package about how doing The Masked Singer brought them back to their roots. The package also showed ping pong, a "#1 roll" sign and horseshoes.

The sushi roll covered Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway."

"I feel like you guys were the ones to beat and are still the ones to beat," said Jenny, 50. "You're absolutely incredible."

THE MASKED SINGER: California Roll
Michael Becker/FOX

When Nick, 42, asked California Rolls about their connection, one of the pieces said, "Dear Jenny, I know you've enjoyed us on this stage, but I think it's our time on Broadway that you may remember us from."

The panel guessed Pentatonix and the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights and Spring Awakening for California Rolls.

Medusa followed up and opened up in her clue package about what being in the semifinals meant to her.

"This is a show the person closest to me would 100 percent have been a fan of," Medusa said. "She was a really colorful, vibrant person and was my biggest cheerleader. In 2020, I lost her. She was really young and it was really sudden. When you lose your other half, it's really hard to see what your future could look like."

THE MASKED SINGER, Medusa
Michael Becker/FOX

Medusa said that being pregnant with her son "felt like a gift" from the person she lost. The video showcased a picture of Sarah McLachlan and a sailing ship.

The mythological creature put her twist on Hozier's "Take Me to Church," which caused Nicole, 44, to call Medusa a frontrunner.

"You turned The Masked Singer into a lion's den tonight," she proclaimed. "That was crazy. You were savage up there."

RELATED VIDEO: Hunter Hayes Says the Best Part of The Masked Singer Was How They 'Celebrate Individuality'

Medusa shared that she had a connection with Robin, 46. "Both of our voices have taken us on a journey — one that put platinum on our walls," Medusa said.

Paula Cole, Dido, Ellie Goulding, Grimes, Lorde and Natalie Merchant all arose as possibilities for Medusa's identity.

Macaw closed out with another personal reveal.

"When I first stated in my career, I was a lot more reserved because I was young, so I wasn't quite sure who I was or who I was supposed to be," Macaw said in his clue package that included a "vote" sign. "But as I was getting to know myself, I was also afraid of who I was. I thought if I told the truth, I was going to lose everyone. But when I did, it changed my life in such a beautiful way that helped me feel like I don't have to hide anything anymore."

THE MASKED SINGER, Macau
Michael Becker/FOX

The colorful bird said his Masked Singer appearance marked a return to television — and a new perspective.

"I always avoided love songs because I didn't like what they talked about because I couldn't relate to it," Macaw said. "And now I know what it's talking about because I've experienced it."

Macaw sang One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and revealed Nicole as his connection on the judges' panel.

"Not only do we both love to travel, but we both have a special love for The Philippines," Macaw said.

The judges thought Macaw might be David Archuleta, Daniel Bedingfield or Darren Criss.

With only three undercover celebrities left, they all partook in the Battle Royale. California Rolls, Macaw and Medusa all put their own spin on "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars.

"That was the best Battle Royale ever," Robin said.

Then the judges and studio audience voted for their favorite performance of the night. The competitor with the fewest number of votes would unmask. Nick revealed that that would be California Rolls.

When the uramaki popped off their masks, a capella group Pentatonix appeared.

Pentatonix, California Rolls
Rich Fury/Getty Images; Michael Becker/FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Updated by Dana Rose Falcone
Related Articles
Love is Blind Season 4 Paul and Micah
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Says 'Everything Happens for a Reason' After Would-Be First Anniversary with Ex Paul
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Joe Gorga attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' : Louie Ruelas Slams 'Devilishly Calculated' Joe Gorga and Compares Him to a 'Rat in the Street'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl Calls Her 'Immature' Behavior Towards Ex Nick 'One of My Biggest Regrets'
Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls Bupkis 'Close to the Heart'
Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls 'Bupkis' 'Close to the Heart'
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Faye Chrisley -- (Photo by: Dennis Leupold/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Savannah Chrisley Promises 'No Holding Back' in Family's Reality Series Filmed During Parents' Prison Time
Bachelor Nation talent and more gathered ahead of the two-night season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" at Ka'teen in Hollywood, California.
'Bachelor in Paradise''s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones End Engagement: 'Immensely Hard to Accept'
SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Carl Radke -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo); SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Lindsay Hubbard -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo); SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Craig Conover -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Paige DeSorbo -- (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)
'Summer House' : Lindsay and Carl's Engagement Ripples in the Group, Making Craig 'Insecure' About Paige
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Former 'Love Is Blind' Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
https://www.instagram.com/blisspoureetezadi/
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Raves About Wife Bliss on First Wedding Anniversary: 'Everything I Was Looking for'
Personality Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" and June Shannon "Mama June" attends the 2nd Annual Bossip "Best Dressed List" event at Avenue on July 31, 2018
Mama June Knows Daughter Alana's Graduation Is 'Going to Be an Emotional Day' — and Teases College Plans
Shereé Whitfield
'RHOA' : Shereé Is in the Hot Seat Over Whether Her 'Opportunist' New Man Martell DM-ed Another Housewife
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Get Real About Her 'Postmenopausal' Estrogen Levels
Love Is Blind's Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
'Love Is Blind' Stars Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary at L.A. Lakers Game
90 Day: Yohan Yo-Yos from a Forgiving Mood with Daniele's Ex to Combatively Telling Her 'You Won't Shut Up'
'90 Day' : Yohan Yo-Yos from Forgiving Daniele's Ex to Combat Mode as She Says He 'Won't Shut Up'
Debbie and Oussama 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Snaps Out of Love with Oussama and Vows It Will Take 'an Act of God' to 'Win Me Back'
90 Day Fiance Gabe and Isabel
'90 Day' : Gabe Sobs as His Wedding Day Turns Chaotic Thanks to a No-Show Sister and 'Very Angry' Bride Isabel