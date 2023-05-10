Jenny McCarthy Calls a 'Masked Singer' Act the 'Ones to Beat' Ahead of Shocking Semifinal Elimination

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer season 9 semifinals proved to be a stiff competition.

California Rolls, Macaw and Medusa each performed twice on Wednesday's episode in order to prove to judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke why they deserved a spot in the finals. After every contestant's first performance, host Nick Cannon asked them which judge they had a connection with.

California Rolls started things off by talking in their clue package about how doing The Masked Singer brought them back to their roots. The package also showed ping pong, a "#1 roll" sign and horseshoes.

The sushi roll covered Kelly Clarkson's "Breakaway."

"I feel like you guys were the ones to beat and are still the ones to beat," said Jenny, 50. "You're absolutely incredible."

Michael Becker/FOX

When Nick, 42, asked California Rolls about their connection, one of the pieces said, "Dear Jenny, I know you've enjoyed us on this stage, but I think it's our time on Broadway that you may remember us from."

The panel guessed Pentatonix and the casts of Dear Evan Hansen, In the Heights and Spring Awakening for California Rolls.

Medusa followed up and opened up in her clue package about what being in the semifinals meant to her.

"This is a show the person closest to me would 100 percent have been a fan of," Medusa said. "She was a really colorful, vibrant person and was my biggest cheerleader. In 2020, I lost her. She was really young and it was really sudden. When you lose your other half, it's really hard to see what your future could look like."

Michael Becker/FOX

Medusa said that being pregnant with her son "felt like a gift" from the person she lost. The video showcased a picture of Sarah McLachlan and a sailing ship.

The mythological creature put her twist on Hozier's "Take Me to Church," which caused Nicole, 44, to call Medusa a frontrunner.

"You turned The Masked Singer into a lion's den tonight," she proclaimed. "That was crazy. You were savage up there."

RELATED VIDEO: Hunter Hayes Says the Best Part of The Masked Singer Was How They 'Celebrate Individuality'

Medusa shared that she had a connection with Robin, 46. "Both of our voices have taken us on a journey — one that put platinum on our walls," Medusa said.

Paula Cole, Dido, Ellie Goulding, Grimes, Lorde and Natalie Merchant all arose as possibilities for Medusa's identity.

Macaw closed out with another personal reveal.

"When I first stated in my career, I was a lot more reserved because I was young, so I wasn't quite sure who I was or who I was supposed to be," Macaw said in his clue package that included a "vote" sign. "But as I was getting to know myself, I was also afraid of who I was. I thought if I told the truth, I was going to lose everyone. But when I did, it changed my life in such a beautiful way that helped me feel like I don't have to hide anything anymore."

Michael Becker/FOX

The colorful bird said his Masked Singer appearance marked a return to television — and a new perspective.

"I always avoided love songs because I didn't like what they talked about because I couldn't relate to it," Macaw said. "And now I know what it's talking about because I've experienced it."

Macaw sang One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful" and revealed Nicole as his connection on the judges' panel.

"Not only do we both love to travel, but we both have a special love for The Philippines," Macaw said.

The judges thought Macaw might be David Archuleta, Daniel Bedingfield or Darren Criss.

With only three undercover celebrities left, they all partook in the Battle Royale. California Rolls, Macaw and Medusa all put their own spin on "Runaway Baby" by Bruno Mars.

"That was the best Battle Royale ever," Robin said.

Then the judges and studio audience voted for their favorite performance of the night. The competitor with the fewest number of votes would unmask. Nick revealed that that would be California Rolls.

When the uramaki popped off their masks, a capella group Pentatonix appeared.

Rich Fury/Getty Images; Michael Becker/FOX. ©2023 FOX Media LLC.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.