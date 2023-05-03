Nicole Scherzinger Tells Eliminated 'Masked Singer' Contestant 'I Didn't Know You Could Sing'

California Rolls, Macaw, Medusa and UFO faced off in the quarterfinals on a U.K.-themed night of musical competition Wednesday

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on May 3, 2023 09:01 PM
The Masked Singer
Photo: Michael Becker/FOX

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's quarterfinals kicked off in royal fashion.

The last four remaining contestants — California Rolls, Macaw, Medusa and UFO — returned to the stage for a British invasion-themed episode. Accordingly, Ken Jeong tried out his best British accent alongside fellow judges Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

The evening started out with Macaw's high-flying performance.

"Acceptance is definitely something I've struggled with both in my career and in my personal life," Macaw said in their clue package.

The bird put their twist on "Your Song" by Elton John.

"That vocal could win the championship of season 9," said Robin, 46.

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX

Gerard the Butler delivered an additional clue: leader. "Whether in the studio, on the stage or on TV, I know how to lead," Macaw explained.

David Archuleta, Ryan Cabrera, Darren Criss, Macaulay Culkin and Gavin DeGraw were named as possibilities for Macaw's identity.

"I thought I was at first not going to be able to handle the pressure of being on a stage like this again, but I've had such a fun time," Macaw said. "After going through a lot of life transitions, I feel like I'm able to spread my wings and show my true colors."

California Rolls followed up with their unique rendition of Radiohead's "Creep."

"Just bring out the Golden Mask trophy right now," said Jenny, 50.

For California Roll's additional cue, Gerard the Butler presented the phrase "White House."

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX

"Well, we had such a good time performing at the White House they even gave us a standing O," shared one of the California Rolls.

The judges thought the group act might be Gloria Estefan's backup band Miami Sound Machine, Pentatonix or the Hamilton cast.

UFO landed on stage next.

"So much of my career is based on the way that I loop physically," UFO teased in her clue package.

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX

UFO covered "Tears Dry on Their Own" by Amy Winehouse.

For her extra clue, an alien phoned in "red, white and blue."

"I'm beyond proud to represent and come from the USA," UFO said.

The panel tossed out Lily Collins, Rebecca Romijn and Molly Sims for UFO's identity.

RELATED VIDEO: Jewel Jokes That Her Family in Alaska Probably Still Doesn't Know She Won The Masked Singer

Host Nick Cannon asked UFO how The Masked Singer stage differed from ones she'd previously graced. "This is really great for me because my usual career is very rigid and I feel like you have to be perfect," UFO said. "It's all about your appearance, for example. And it's kind of strange, but honestly, this is the most authentic I feel like I've ever been able to be."

Medusa rounded out the solo performances with an emotional version of Adele's "Someone Like You."

"You are the one to beat," Nicole, 44, told Medusa.

Nick, 42, beckoned Gerard the Butler for one last time for a final clue: mom.

THE MASKED SINGER
Michael Becker/FOX

"Being an artist is my greatest passion, but being a mom is my favorite job," Medusa clarified.

Ellie Goulding, Halsey, Imogen Heap, Evanescence's Amy Lee, Regina Spektor and Ashlee Simpson all came up as options for Medusa.

Nick asked Medusa where they pull from when performing. "I have experienced devastating loss in my life," Medusa shared. "And I think my goal as an artist was for people to feel less alone and that's what music has always done for me."

Then it came time for the judges and studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night. That ended up being UFO.

When UFO popped off her one-eyed mask model and Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo appeared.

The Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX, Roger Kisby/WWD via Getty

"Did you know she could sing like this, Nicole?" Jenny asked, and the "Buttons" singer admitted she didn't.

"I know that you're the most gorgeous human ever — I mean, look at that face — but I didn't know you could sing," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Articles
the goldbergs season 10
'The Goldbergs' Series Finale: A Bittersweet Ending with a Surprise Wedding and a Love Connection for Beverly
Lindsie Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley Dismisses 'Untrue' Rumors About Why She Hasn't Visited Julie in Prison: 'Been Such a Process'
Ariana Madix and Coachella Fling Spotted at Yankees Game https://twitter.com/yankees/status/1653565726928535552?s=46&t=qr4ZntUio6kZcnwzhqI-zw
Ariana Madix Has a Ball with the New York Yankees
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx Will Not Host New Season of 'Beat Shazam' amid Health Concerns, Nick Cannon Tapped to 'Fill In'
The Ultimatum
'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Tackles Trust Issues, IVF and 'Overwhelming' Drama in First Trailer
Mama June and Justin Stroud - Justin Stroud Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/Cddl5DxrvvO/?hl=en
Mama June's Husband Admits He Regrets Agreeing to Marrying Her While He 'Was Emotionally Messed Up' in Jail
Teresa Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Prays 'Every Day' for Ex Joe's Return to the U.S. and Knows He Will 'Always Be in My Life'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Janet Jackson Night" - Lights, camera, Janet! This season's eight remaining couples return to the ballroom for a star-studded Janet Jackson Night. There will also be a double elimination as the couples battle it out to make it into next week's semifinals. The episode airs live, MONDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) LEN GOODMAN; Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Derek Hough Calls News of Len Goodman's Bone Cancer a 'Shock' and Reveals 'DWTS' Judge's Parting Gift to Him
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Admits Mom Julie Is 'Scared' in Prison — but Says 'She's Trying to Shield Us from a Lot'
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Reveals He Was Rushed to the Hospital Shortly Before Proposing to Lindsay Hubbard
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo
'Summer House' 's Paige DeSorbo Doesn't Think Craig Conover 'Would Really Vibe' in N.Y.C.: 'He'd Be Scared'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: (L-R) Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton attend the MARCELL VON BERLIN Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Fashion Show on September 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Toni Braxton Admits She Was Stunned by Sister Tamar's Surprise Engagement — and Suspects She Might Elope
Tayshia Adams, Kristen Doute and More Compete to Be Named The GOAT of Reality TV
Real Housewives, 'Bachelor' Nation Alums, 'Love Is Blind' Stars and More Reality Faves Vie to Be Named 'The GOAT'
Kendall Jenner attend OBB Medias Grand Opening of OBB Studio; Bad Bunny attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny 'Spend Almost Every Day Together,' Says Source: 'She Likes His Vibe'
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval Justifies Lying About Sleepover with Raquel Because 'It'd Be Better' for Ariana (Exclusive)
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' 's Debbie Tells Protective Son Oussama Became a 'Cold-Blooded Serpent' Before Ending Their Relationship