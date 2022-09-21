3 Contestants Eliminated in 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Premiere — and Only 1 Person Moves Forward

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Season 8 of The Masked Singer began in regal fashion on Wednesday night.

This time around, only one competitor from each group will move forward and be named the night's the king or queen — all the others will be unmasked.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke retuned as judges for season 8 and Nick Cannon resumed hosting duties. And after every undercover celebrity performed, Cannon asked them a question in hopes of ascertaining an additional clue.

Harp started things off by talking about their backstory.

"When I was a teenager, I auditioned for the biggest show in the world," Harp said in their clue package that showed a witch hat and 3D glasses. "It was my dream, but I didn't fit the mold and was turned down. I was devastated, but I knew I had to keep going."

Harp continued to say that they "became an idol for anyone who felt like an outsider."

The musical instrument sang "Perfect" by Pink and Scherzinger, 44, called it a "beyond powerful" performance.

Cannon asked Harp to name their proudest career accomplishment.

"I think maybe the award I won for my acting," Harp said. "No, no, no, no — actually, the one I won for my singing. Wait, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. It's probably the one for my comedy because I got to share that with my besties."

The judges guessed Harp could be Fantasia Barrino, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson or Jordin Sparks.

Hedgehog brought the international touch with his British accent.

"This isn't my first big premiere," Hedgehog said in his clue package. "Some say this show is magic. This is probably one of the more normal things that I've ever done."

The video showed a snake, a parrot, a knight and a guitar and named Bradley Cooper, Jimmy Fallon, Kate Beckinsale, Tina Fey and Elon Musk as Hedgehog's famous fans. "I'm a part of one of the biggest groups of all time," he teased.

Hedgehog performed The Beatles' "Love Me Do," which earned him guesses of Elton John, Eric Idle, Bill Nighy and Ringo Starr.

When asked by Cannon which awards mean the most to him, Hedgehog divulged that he's won a Grammy and a Tony.

Hummingbird flew to the stage next.

"This hummingbird knows a thing or two about competition. It's in my DNA," Hummingbird said in their clue package.

The bird said they got their start thanks to Shaquille O'Neal and "formed a patriotic team that felt life family."

"Together we dominated the Super Bowl," Hummingbird continued. "My career has been a revelation."

The packaged also featured a speaker, a cowboy hat, a football cleat, the score 71-00 and a Ring Pop.

Hummingbird sang Gavin DeGraw's "I Don't Wanna Be" and afterward, Cannon asked, "What in your golden trophy room do you cherish the most?"

"My special awards that are out of this world," Hummingbird responded. "They're not exactly golden. They're silver, but that doesn't mean second place."

Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Deion Sanders, Rob Thomas, Uncle Kracker and Chad Kroeger were among the possible identities for Hummingbird.

Knight continued the evening with a range of clues, including a William Shakespeare statue, the solar system, a police badge, a cassette of covers and a mention of working with George Lucas.

Knight crooned Fred Astaire's "Puttin' on the Ritz." Then, Cannon inquired which awards Knight cherishes most, "the big awards or the small ones?"

"I love all the awards," Knight said. "Every single one — the big ones, the small ones. And I have a little teeny one from my native country, I got it embedded in my chest."

The panel tossed out David Hasselhoff, William Shatner, Jerry Springer and Weird Al Yankovic as options for Knight.

Then it came time for the studio audience and the judges to vote on their favorite performer of the night. For the first time in Masked Singer history, that person would be moving forward and all the contestants who received less votes would be eliminated.

Cannon announced that Knight would be going home first, and when the metal helmet came off, McCarthy's guess of actor and Shatner, 91, appeared.

For the next unmasking, Cannon revealed Hedgehog would be exposing their identity. Another one the judges' earlier guesses, Monty Python's Idle, 79, popped up when the mask came off.

That left Harp or Hummingbird to be named this premiere's king or queen. Cannon pronounced Harp the night's queen, which meant Hummingbird must be unmasked — but not until next week.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.