1 Contestant Accidentally Unmasks, Another Chokes During The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere

"This will go down in Masked Singer history," Jenny McCarthy said during Wednesday's Masked Singer season 7 premiere

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's premiere of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer's most dramatic season premiere started with a Thingamabob.

The seventh season of the Fox singing competition saw the contestants divided into three categories: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. Team Good consists of Prince, Firefly, McTerrier, Armadillo and Ringmaster.

Hydra, Queen Cobra, Ram, Jack in the Box and Cyclops make up Team Bad.

Space Bunny, Lemur, Baby Mammoth, Miss Teddy and Thingamabob round out Team Cuddly.

Each team selected one or two members to kick things off on Wednesday's season premiere and fight to take one step closer to winning the Golden Mask trophy. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke returned as judges to help decipher who might be under each costume and Nick Cannon came back as host.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

First, Team Cuddly sent out Thingamabob. The fuzzy green creature's clue-mercial package showed Hotel California, Bulldog (Cannon's disguise from season 5), a tackle box, quarters and an eagle. Thingamabob brought it with Bon Jovi's "Wanted Dead or Alive," causing McCarthy, 49, to say, "Wow, he can sing."

"Rock music was something that I grew up with and it transformed me, so for me I want my voice to be the biggest clue," Thingamabob said after their performance.

The panelists guessed Thingamabob could be Metallica's James Hetfield, wrestler Chris Jericho or former NFL player Terrell Owens.

Next, Team Good's McTerrier took the stage. The pup said in his clue-mercial — which also showed an ax with a star, a cake and a gold record — that they're "always on the move."

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

McTerrier began their rendition of Loverboy's "Working for the Weekend" by playing the drums. He rocked out so hard that at the end of the performance, McTerrier's costume head fell off. The judges quickly turned around to avoid identifying McTerrier, and the crew swiftly helped the star put the head back on.

"This will go down in Masked Singer history and you are by far the top dog," McCarthy told McTerrier.

Once McTerrier collected themselves, they said: "I play many instruments to make my art so it's safe to say I'm an artist."

The judges thought McTerrier could be Mike Myers, Ewan McGregor or Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

RELATED VIDEO: Faith Evans Was Not Concerned About "Throwing Off" The Judges as The Skunk on The Masked Singer

Cyclops from Team Bad followed up. In their clue-merical, Cyclops said they find themselves "always cast as the villain," and promised, "I'll always be a baddie." The package also featured a compass pointing southeast, a turtle with a cowboy hat, a four-ounce measurement and a comic book.

The one-eyed giant belted "My Sacrifice" by Creed. "That performance was lit," Scherzinger, 43, raved.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Cyclops revealed they always identified with the bad guys, hence why they opted for this outfit. "Growing up, I connected with monsters more than heroes," the towering green creature said. "I was the kind of kid that was disappointed at the end of Beauty and the Beast when he turned handsome."

The panel tossed out actors William Zabka and Danny McBride as well as Ridiculousness host Rob Dyrdek as possibilities for Cyclops.

Firefly continued the evening for Team Good. "It's not always easy to keep my antennas glowing," the insect admitted in their clue-mercial that additionally included a program for a comedy show at The Apollo, Tyler Perry and the Statue of Liberty.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The glowing beetle commenced a slowed-down version of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" — but then they started choking and had to be ushered off stage.

Ram jumped on in the meantime. "Papa Ram taught me everything I know — including the art of ram-scaping — and I've been following in his hoofprints my whole life," Ram said in their clu-merical. A piggybank marked "Quarter Return," a small horse, a Hamlet x Macbeth sign and a referee signaling a touchdown showed up in the package, too.

The armor-clad animal performed "I Want You to Want Me" by Cheap Trick. "My entire life, I've heard boos, I've heard cheers, but I'm used to telling stories under these lights," Ram said afterward. "But I've worked my whole life to get to where I am today."

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

Past and present NFL stars Jim Harbaugh, Matthew Stafford and Peyton Manning were the guesses for Ram's identity, but Ram told the judges, "You guys are dead freakin' wrong."

Having cleared medical protocol after choking, Firefly returned to finish out her debut — and Thicke, 44, called it "the best performance of the night." The judges suspected Firefly might be comedian Aisha Tyler or singers Alicia Keys or Monica.

Then it came time for the panel and studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The singer with the fewest number of votes would have to unmask and head home. Once the vote concluded, Cannon, 41, revealed McTerrier ended up as the first one eliminated.

The judges reiterated their earlier guesses for McTerrier, but McCarthy added comedian Jeff Ross to the mix.

Pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman turned out to be under the furry white getup.

The Masked Singer Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty; Michael Becker/FOX