Firefly, The Prince and Ringmaster competed for the Fox singing competition's grand prize on Wednesday

The Masked Singer Names a Season 7 Winner — Find Out Who Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's finale of The Masked Singer.

The three group winners finally met on The Masked Singer stage — but only one could leave with the Golden Mask trophy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke convened one last time in season 7 to help decide whether Firefly, Ringmaster or The Prince would be the winner.

The Prince kicked things off. His clue package showed a "Glee club alumni" button, a cat, a picture of Ryan Murphy set against an American flag and a Broadway sign. "A vote for me is a vote for love," The Prince said. "Finding the love of my life taught me to leave the hard times in the past and pour my heart and soul into everything I do."

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

The royal belted Coldplay's "Viva La Vida" and McCarthy, 49, called the performance "unbelievable."

The panel thought The Prince could be pop star Ricky Martin or actors Matt Bomer or Ben Platt.

Firefly came up next. "Joining this competition meant that I had to face my fears and come out of retirement," the bug said in her clue package. "I refuse to fade away." The package also featured a basketball net, a keyboard and the numbers 5, 6, 7 and 8, with an emphasis on 7.

Firefly danced her way over to the judges' panel while singing Usher's "Bad Girl."

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

"You are the one to beat," Scherzinger, 43, told Firefly.

The judges tossed out singers Brandy, Monica and Teyana Taylor as options for Firefly's identity.

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Holliday Chose Songs She Could Dance to In Order to Throw Off the Judges

Ringmaster followed up by talking about her childhood love of music. "Over the years the music has been silenced and my life took a different path," Ringmaster said in her clue package that also displayed a horse with a broken heart, the number 80, a Disney mouse and Simon Cowell.

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox

Host Nick Cannon announced that the judges and studio audience would vote for their favorite performance of the night and the two contestants who received the most votes would sing one more time before the voters ultimately crowned a winner. Cannon, 41, revealed that The Prince earned the fewest number of votes and would be the first to remove his mask.

The panel reiterated many of their previous guesses, but Scherzinger pivoted to Cheyenne Jackson — and she turned out to be correct! The Broadway vet and Call Me Kat actor, 46, appeared under the regal outfit upon his unmasking.

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Then Firefly returned to the stage one more time with a sultry cover of Thicke's "Lost Without U." "I'm all flattered and choked up," said Thicke, 45. "That song was supposed to feel exactly the way you made it feel."

Ringmaster closed out with a version of Katy Perry's "Waking Up in Vegas" that left the crowd chanting "Ringmaster."

"This is a star-making performance," said Jeong, 52.

Following one more vote, Cannon declared that Firefly would be named the season 7 champ and Ringmaster the runner-up.

Ringmaster unmasked first and turned out to be The Goldbergs actress Hayley Orrantia.

"Honestly I have loved music my entire life and I ended up becoming more known through working on The Goldbergs as an actress," Orrantia, 28, said. "But you have no idea how much it means to me to be able to do what I love in front of you all."

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox; Mike Coppola/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The judges made their final guesses for winner Firefly, with Thicke and McCarthy correctly agreeing that Taylor would be under the buzzy outfit.

The Masked Singer Credit: Fox; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

And with that, the 31-year-old singer and dancer popped out under the Firefly mask to collect the Golden Mask trophy.

"I was like, this would be something really nice to do to just be able to just sing and be fun again and it's just like no judgment," Taylor, who'd previously announced her retirement from music, said of why she came on the show. "Nobody knows who's behind the mask and just sing your heart out."