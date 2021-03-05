The latest addition joins Black Swan, Chameleon, Cluedle-Doo, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Porcupine, Russian Doll and Seashell in the race for the Golden Mask trophy

Snail Crawls Its Way onto The Masked Singer — See Season 5's Newest Costume

Slow and steady might just win the new season of The Masked Singer.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the Snail costume that'll be battling it out for the Golden Mask trophy when season 5 premieres next week. The shelled gastropod joins Black Swan, Chameleon, Cluedle-Doo, Grandpa Monster, Phoenix, Porcupine, Russian Doll and Seashell in the lineup announced by Fox so far.

"On season 5, you want to keep everybody on their toes," judge Ken Jeong says in PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the upcoming installment.

A total of 10 disguised celebrities will compete between Group A and Group B, but wildcard contestants will get the chance to crash at the end of the episode and battle for someone's spot on the show.

The original 10 season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

"Being a part of The Masked Season season 5 feels fantastic," Nash says in the first look clip.

