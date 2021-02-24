Introducing Russian Doll! Meet The Masked Singer Season 5’s Newest Character

A PEOPLE exclusive clip from the upcoming installment also teases pig, black swan and snail costumes

Stack 'em up!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the newest addition to The Masked Singer season 5's cast of disguised celebrities: Russian Doll. In a PEOPLE exclusive teaser, provided by Fox, Russian Doll shows off their ability to multiply.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"They multiply!" judge Jenny McCarthy says of the two Russian Dolls in the clip. "That means they could multiply more."

Never miss a story — sign up forPEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Image zoom Credit: Fox

Catch People (the TV show!) Monday through Friday. Check your local listings for exact times or stream the show every day at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at People.com and PeopleTV.com.

The teaser also gives a sneak peek at snail, pig, black swan, seashell and porcupine costumes that haven't been announced yet. Chameleon, Grandpa Monster and Phoenix have officially joined the season 5 lineup with Russian Doll so far.

The upcoming installment will switch up the show's format by adding wildcard contestants who will crash the show and battle it out for a chance to join the competition. The 10 original celebrities will be split up into Group A and Group B, with wildcard performers jumping in and taking the stage at the end of the episode for the opportunity to unseat another contestant in the group and join the race for the Golden Mask trophy.

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Cannon Tests Positive to COVID-19, Temporarily Steps Down from The Masked Singer Hosting Duties

The season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals and two world records.

Image zoom Credit: the masked singer/ youtube

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.