The Masked Singer Season 4 to Premiere This Fall, Plus More Fox Programming

The Masked Singer can't be stopped.

Fox announced on Monday that the hit singing competition show — which features mystery celebrities in costume facing off against one another, unveiled only upon elimination — will return for season 4. Currently approaching its season 3 finale, the show is slated to return this fall with a whole new cast of stars and will continue airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Also returning to the network with new episodes this fall are animated series The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob's Burgers and Family Guy, along with Gordon Ramsay's hit cooking competition series, Masterchef Junior.

Fox has also acquired LA's Finest, the police drama starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba. The show aired its first season as a Spectrum original last year, with season 2 set to premiere in June. It will air on Fox this fall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the third installment of the Neil deGrasse Tyson docuseries, will also make its network television debut on the network this fall.

Next and Filthy Rich are two new series held over from this season coming to Fox next fall. Psychological thriller Next stars John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneers who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe. Filthy Rich is a southern Gothic family soap about a mega-rich Southern family starring Kim Cattrall.

The network also ordered a new comedy, Call Me Kat, starring Mayim Bialik and executive-produced by Bialik and Jim Parsons. Also part of the network's 2020-2021 programming slate are new seasons of Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen and the animated comedy Duncanville, starring and executive-produced by Amy Poehler.

Fox was among the first networks to reveal plans for a coronavirus-impacted fall schedule.

In a statement, CEO of Fox Entertainment Charlie Collier said, "The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront."

"In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner's unique concerns," he continued. "Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we've shared is one of relative stability on FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market."

Additional pickups, schedule information and specials will be announced at a later date.