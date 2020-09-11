The singing competition will return to Fox on Sept. 23

The Masked Singer : Get a First Look at Season 4's Newest Costume — Gremlin!

Don't get this costume wet!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the newest addition to The Masked Singer's season 4 lineup: Gremlin.

The fuzzy purple creature joins the list of the upcoming season's already-announced disguises including Crocodile, Dragon, Giraffe, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Popcorn, Squiggly Monster, Sun, Whatchamacallit and Snow Owls, which will be The Masked Singer's first-ever two-headed duet costume. According to a teaser released by the show last month, Baby Alien, Broccoli and Seahorse will round out the new outfits.

Combined, the season 4 disguised celebs have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, played in five Super Bowls, possess four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and have held one Time 100 Most Influential person honor.

Without an in-studio audience this time around due to COVID-19 precautions, The Masked Singer will leave it up to fans in a virtual audience to vote on who goes home and takes their mask off each week.

The series will offer up initial clues, previews of additional costumes and first-look footage in its "Special Season Four Sneak Peek" episode airing Sunday night following the NFL doubleheader on Fox.