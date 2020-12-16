Sun will compete against fellow finalists Crocodile and Mushroom on Wednesday's two-hour finale

Sun Breaks Down on The Masked Singer Season 4 Finale: 'People Are Actually Hearing Me'

The Sun continues to shine on The Masked Singer.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Wednesday's season 4 finale, Sun reflects on her time on the singing competition as she fights for the Golden Mask trophy.

"The best part of this has been people being able to feel the essence of me without the preconceived idea of who or what I am," she tells judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

Sun, who will go up against Crocodile and Mushroom for the top prize, also declares her Masked Singer experience "the first time people are actually hearing me and feeling me."

"And that makes me really happy," she continues in the clip.

The panelists have considered Sun a frontrunner to win season 4 from the very beginning when she opened up the first episode with a soulful version of Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You." Later in the season, Scherzinger, 42, called Sun's performance of Kesha’s “Praying” her "favorite female vocal I’ve ever heard on this show.”

Earlier this month, Sun brought Scherzinger to tears with her serene cover of “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish.

“You have such a gift, like just listening to you, all I could do is just exhale and just breathe. Just listening to you, I could listen to you forever,” Scherzinger told Sun. “You have a voice of the heavens. That was flawless.”

The vocal allowed Sun to survive a triple elimination and make it to the finale, where she'll go up against other panelists and fan favorites Crocodile and Mushroom.

