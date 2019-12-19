The Masked Singer Reveals Season 3 Costumes: Meet Banana, Robot, Mouse and a Female Monster

The Masked Singer season 2 just ended, but the Fox singing competition is already prepped and ready to go for season 3.

During Wednesday night’s finale, the show offered a first look at some of the new characters who will be competing on the next installment when it premieres after the Super Bowl in February.

In the tease, host Nick Cannon starts out by delivering a mouse costume to a Chihuahua owner in Beverly Hills, then swings by a ranch to drop off a robot suit with a country star. Next, Cannon, 38, stops backstage to give a celebrity their “very appealing” banana outfit. And lastly, the Drumline actor presents a lounging star with a monster getup that looks like a female version of the disguise T-Pain wore when he won season 1.

“Season 3’s gonna be lit,” Cannon says in the promo. And the narrator promises the next go-around will feature the “biggest celebrities yet.”

Image zoom Cannon with Mouse FOX

Image zoom Banana FOX

Image zoom Robot FOX

Image zoom Cannon with the Monster FOX

On Wednesday, The Masked Singer revealed the identities of its top three competitors. The Flamingo landed in third place after the studio audience and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke voted on their favorite performances of the night. Underneath the feathery pink suit was The Real co-host and Cheetah Girls star Adrienne Bailon.

RELATED VIDEO: Seal Reflects on The Masked Singer — ‘Now I Know I’ll Make a Good Drag Queen’

Rottweiler placed as season 2‘s runner-up and he was unmasked as American Idol vet Chris Daughtry. With that, Fox earned the no. 1 spot — and the Golden Mask — and turned out to be comedian, host and Broadway star Wayne Brady.

The Masked Singer season 3 premieres Feb. 2 on Fox after Super Bowl LIV.