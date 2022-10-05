Robin Thicke Sings 'Growing Pains' Theme Song in Tribute to Late Dad Alan Thicke on 'The Masked Singer'

Robin Thicke is paying tribute to his late father Alan Thicke on this week's The Masked Singer.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, the 45-year-old singer kicks off "TV Theme" night with a performance of the Growing Pains theme song "As Long As We Got Each Other," which was cowritten by his father, who died in 2016.

Throughout the tribute, fans are treated to sitcom-style throwback photos of Robin and fellow Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, plus host Nick Cannon.

The tribute concludes with a throwback photo of the Thickes on the set of Growing Pains.

Following the performance, McCarthy — dressed in a Wonder Woman costume and black wig — tells Thicke, "Robin, that was so good."

"Give it up for my man Robin Thicke one more time with an amazing tribute to America's dad and Robin's dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke," says Cannon.

Alan and Robin Thicke. Charley Gallay/WireImage

Even more special, Robin's mother Gloria Loring — who composed the theme songs for Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life with Alan — is in the audience on Wednesday's episode to enjoy her son's heartfelt performance.

In 2021, Robin opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind the track "That's What Love Can Do," the first song he wrote after his father's death.

"It's about the passing of the torch of my father to me and the kind of man I want to be," he said. "After my father's death, I remember a friend of his said, 'A big tree has fallen.' That's what my dad was: the big tree. Now here I am, this medium-size tree, and I've got to grow my branches and protect everybody. Every day I try to make him proud of me."

Now a dad of four, Robin revealed how he keeps in mind all his father taught him as he raises his own kids.

"Every time I speak to my son Julian, I feel him because I'm saying the same things he told me," he said. "When I was young, I wanted to be a rebel because my dad was Mr. Good Guy. Now I just want to be as much like him as possible. In the end, all the advice he gave me was correct."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.