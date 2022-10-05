Robin Thicke Sings 'Growing Pains' Theme Song in Tribute to Late Dad Alan Thicke on 'The Masked Singer'

Throughout the tribute, the show’s judges including Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger are introduced in a classic sitcom manner with a series of sweet throwback photos

By
Published on October 5, 2022 12:00 PM

Robin Thicke is paying tribute to his late father Alan Thicke on this week's The Masked Singer.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode, the 45-year-old singer kicks off "TV Theme" night with a performance of the Growing Pains theme song "As Long As We Got Each Other," which was cowritten by his father, who died in 2016.

Throughout the tribute, fans are treated to sitcom-style throwback photos of Robin and fellow Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, plus host Nick Cannon.

The tribute concludes with a throwback photo of the Thickes on the set of Growing Pains.

Following the performance, McCarthy — dressed in a Wonder Woman costume and black wig — tells Thicke, "Robin, that was so good."

"Give it up for my man Robin Thicke one more time with an amazing tribute to America's dad and Robin's dad, the unforgettable Alan Thicke," says Cannon.

Robin and Alan Thicke
Alan and Robin Thicke. Charley Gallay/WireImage

Even more special, Robin's mother Gloria Loring — who composed the theme songs for Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life with Alan — is in the audience on Wednesday's episode to enjoy her son's heartfelt performance.

In 2021, Robin opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind the track "That's What Love Can Do," the first song he wrote after his father's death.

"It's about the passing of the torch of my father to me and the kind of man I want to be," he said. "After my father's death, I remember a friend of his said, 'A big tree has fallen.' That's what my dad was: the big tree. Now here I am, this medium-size tree, and I've got to grow my branches and protect everybody. Every day I try to make him proud of me."

RELATED VIDEO: Robin Thicke Says He Wants to Be 'as Much Like' Late Father Alan as Possible

Now a dad of four, Robin revealed how he keeps in mind all his father taught him as he raises his own kids.

"Every time I speak to my son Julian, I feel him because I'm saying the same things he told me," he said. "When I was young, I wanted to be a rebel because my dad was Mr. Good Guy. Now I just want to be as much like him as possible. In the end, all the advice he gave me was correct."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Articles
masked singer
'The Masked Singer:' Who's Been Revealed So Far?
THE MASKED SINGER. Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.; THE MASKED SINGER. Pi-Rat in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.; THE MASKED SINGER. Harp in the “Vegas Night” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 FOX Media LLC. CR: Michael Becker / FOX.
Nicole Scherzinger Tells 1 Competitor They Hit 'One of the Greatest Notes Ever' on 'The Masked Singer'
Robin and Alan Thicke
Robin Thicke Reveals Sweet Birthday Gift from Fiancée April Love Geary in Memory of His Late Dad Alan 
alan and robin thicke
Robin Thicke Says He Wants to Be as 'Much Like' Late Father Alan as Possible: 'I Try to Make Him Proud'
THE MASKED SINGER. Hedgehog
3 Contestants Eliminated in 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Premiere — and Only 1 Person Moves Forward
Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Which Masked Singer Judge Takes Longest to Get Glam
Nicole Scherzinger Reveals Which 'Masked Singer' Judge Takes the Longest to Get Glam
Nick Cannon Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Nick Cannon Teases Season 6's Golden Ear Trophy Winner — Could It Be Ken?
The Masked Singer
'Masked Singer' Guest Judge Nicole Byer Shocks All by Correctly Guessing Eliminated Contestant
THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Picks the Last Season 7 Finalist Who Will Compete for the Golden Mask Trophy
The Masked Singer
'The Masked Singer' Names a Season 7 Winner — Find Out Who Took Home the Golden Mask Trophy
The Masked Singer
Ken Jeong Thinks This 'Friends' Star Could Be Lemur on 'The Masked Singer' Season 7
The Masked Singer final 3 Ringmaster, Miss Teddy and Armadillo
Ken Jeong Calls 1 Unmasking the 'Biggest Upset' in 'Masked Singer' History During Double Elimination
The Masked Singer
Ken Jeong Walks Off of 'The Masked Singer' Set After 1 Contestant's Unmasking: 'I'm Done'
THE MASKED SINGER
'The Masked Singer' Eliminates Fan Favorite Character in the Race for the Last Spot in the Finale
The Masked Singer
Robin Thicke Calls 1 'Masked Singer' Performer an 'Absolute Frontrunner' While Another Unmasks
Rudy Giuliani (center) with Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke
Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke Return to 'Masked Singer' Set After Walking Off Over Rudy Giuliani Reveal