Robin Thicke Calls 1 Masked Singer Performer an 'Absolute Frontrunner' While Another Unmasks

Cyclops, Firefly, Ram and Thingamabob returned to the Masked Singer stage for the second time during Wednesday's episode

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer had a mega night on Wednesday.

Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to help decipher who might be under the first group of contestants' costumes. The undercover celebrities recapped their first performance before taking the stage again, and after they sang, host Nick Cannon brought out a mega clue for each star.

Team Good's Firefly, who choked last week during her first attempt at covering Chaka Kahn's "Ain't Nobody," said she felt "so much pressure on my shoulders" ahead of her second performance. "In this business, the show must go on," Firefly said.

The bug grooved to "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" by Michael Jackson and Jeong, 52, called it an "effortless performance" and "Masked Singer winner-worthy."

Firefly's mega clue turned out to be a puzzle of a photo of Pharrell Williams. "Pharrell is one of the major keys of my career," the glowing insect said.



The judges thought Firefly could be Aisha Tyler, Keyshia Cole or Lauryn Hill.

Cyclops came up next to represent Team Bad. "Tonight I'm going to show the panel another side to my bad self," the one-eyed creature said before performing Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds."

Thicke, 45, called Cyclops an "unpredictable wildcard."

"All I wanted to do is make it past the first week," Cyclops said. "Now that I've done that, I'm here to have fun."

The men in black delivered a meteorite that crashed in 1988 to the stage for Cyclops's mega clue. "This meteorite was found in a nook in Ken's backyard from a galaxy far, far away," Cyclops explained.

Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas and actors Chris Pratt and John Lithgow were guesses for the mythological being.

Another Team Bad member, Ram, continued the evening with "Learn to Fly" by Foo Fighters. "Tonight, I'm going to be blazing my own trail and people better get out of the way," he said.

Ram's mega clue was an Emmy. "I'm gonna add this to my collection," the towering male sheep said.

Jason Biggs, Ty Burrell and Jason Sudeikis were guesses for Ram — but Ram thought the American Pie star wouldn't be able to fill out his costume. Ram also received a message from celebrity BFF Kate Hudson, who told him, "I'm cheering you on."

Team Cuddly's Thingamabob closed out the night. "A lot of people think I'm big and scary," Thingamabob said, "but tonight I'm going to show them my cuddly side."

The giant fuzzy creature did that by covering Ed Sheeran's sweet hit "Perfect." Jeong named it his "favorite performance of the season" and Thicke considered Thingamabob an "absolute frontrunner."

The men in black revealed Thingamabob's mega clue to be two shields. "I left my trident backstage, but I still wanted to rock these shields to show America I'm ready for battle," Thingamabob explained.

The judges suggested Thingamabob might be actors Omar Benson Miller, Jason Momoa or Dwayne Johnson.

Then it came time for the panel and studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night. The two with the fewest number of votes would face off in a duel. Cannon, 41, announced that Firefly and Ram would be the ones dueling — and Firefly did not take the news well. The Firefly walked off stage but ultimately did return to battle Ram.

Ram started off with a version of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" that had the audience on their feet. Firefly hit back with a technically impressive take on "God Is a Woman" by Ariana Grande that proved to be enough to keep Firefly in the competition after another vote.

That meant Ram would have to unmask.

Stonestreet, 50, and Thicke's guess of Joe Buck turned out to be correct, as the sports commentator, 52, appeared underneath the horned head.

