Fox Renews The Masked Singer for Season 5 Ahead of Season 4's Super 6 Competition

Mask up! Ahead of The Masked Singer's season 4 semifinals, Fox announced Wednesday that the singing competition will be back for a fifth season.

"Booyah," panelist Ken Jeong tweeted in reaction to the news.

The Emmy-nominated series, hosted by Nick Cannon, also features Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as judges who try to decipher which undercover celebrities could be under the ornate costumes that take the stage each week. On Wednesday night, the Super Six semifinalists, consisting of Crocodile, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Popcorn, Seahorse and Sun, will compete for one of the three spots in the finale.

Image zoom From left: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger | Credit: Michael Becker / FOX

The Masked Singer also inspired the upcoming Masked Dancer spinoff, which will be hosted by Craig Robinson. Green, Jeong, Paula Abdul and Ashley Tisdale will round out the judging panel.

While The Masked Singer season 5 doesn't have a 2021 premiere date yet, The Masked Dancer will debut on Dec. 27. Disguised celebs will be showing off their dance moves as Tulip, Cricket, Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth and Zebra, among other costumes.