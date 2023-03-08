Helen Mirren Offers Up Extra Clues As 'The Masked Singer' Introduces 3 New Contestants on Superheroes Night

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Grab your capes for The Masked Singer's DC Superheroes Night!

Nicole Scherzinger got everyone in the spirit by beginning Wednesday's episode with a rendition of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero."

Then host Nick Cannon introduced the first of three new members of Group 2: Gargoyle.

"From the time I was 6, I pretty much knew I wanted to be a superhero," Gargoyle said in their clue package, which also featured an "I love L.A." bumper sticker, hot sauce and a charge card.

Despite Gargoyle's ambitions, "I was always stick on the sidelines," they continued. "Until my dad gave me a piece of advice: You'll never let anyone tell you you can't do something."

Gargoyle said they did find success: "I went from the guy they passed on to the guy they passed to."

For Gargoyle's first performance, the giant gray statue covered "One Call Away" by Charlie Puth.

After that, Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi and Helen Mirren dropped by via video with an additional clue: "record maker."

"I'm keen on making waves in the field, but being a part of history is the best bonus I could ask for," said Gargoyle.

Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Scherzinger tossed out NFL players Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Gates and Grammy winner The Weeknd as possibilities for Gargoyle.

Wolf took the stage next.

"What can I say? I'm a sucker for romance," Wolf teased in his clue package. "And while I have many talents, it's the art of seduction that's my superpower. In fact, I'm sure I'm responsible for more than one baby out there."

The package included a saxophone, a clock without hands and celebrities Andy Garcia, Lady Gaga, JAY-Z and Andy Samberg. Wolf also mentioned having been in a movie and won a Grammy.

Wolf covered The Doors' "Break On Through (To The Other Side)" before Levi, 42, and Mirren, 77, offered up "Timberlake" as an extra clue.

"J.T. and I collaborated," Wolf revealed.

Thicke, 45, monologued about how Wolf had to be Michael Bolton, and Scherzinger, 44, agreed. Meanwhile, Jeong, 53, suggested singer Richard Marx.

Squirrel closed out the new arrivals.

"Growing up, I was just your average professional figure skater with Olympic dreams," Squirrel said in their clue package that also showed Swedish meatballs and a castle. "I wanted to be a child psychologist."

Squirrel said that, regardless of their childhood dreams, they "landed myself in the psycho city of Hollywood" and "made out with Tom Cruise."

The furry brown rodent belted "Try" by Pink.

DC Comics Publisher Jim Lee delivered another clue for Squirrel in the form of a drawing he made. that included the word "hero time."

"Just like that piece of art, I put time into my work," Squirrel said. "But it's all worth it when I get to watch the final product like this clue, hero time."

Squirrel's garnered an array of actresses as her guesses: Naomi Watts, Katie Holmes, Michelle Monaghan, Renée Zellweger, Margot Robbie and Uma Thurman.

The studio audience voted for their favorite performance of the night and the contestant with the fewest number of votes had to head home. Cannon, 42, announced that on DC Superheroes Night, that would be Wolf.

When Wolf popped off his mask, Thicke and Scherzinger's guess, "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer Bolton, 70, appeared.

To figure out who would be the second undercover celebrity to go, Gargoyle and Squirrel faced off in the Battle Royale, with each one putting their spin on 3 Doors Down's "Kryptonite." The judges voted for Squirrel to move forward in the competition, but just before Gargoyle revealed their identity, McCarthy rang the Ding Dong Keep It On bell.

"There's so much more you have to offer," said McCarthy, 50. "I feel like we just touched the surface."

Gargoyle appreciated being saved, rejoicing, "Hell yeah, I'm back in the game baby!"

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.