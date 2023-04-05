Robin Thicke Saves a 'Masked Singer' Contestant Because of a Connection to His Dad Alan

The "Blurred Lines" singer's father, actor Alan Thicke, died in 2016

Masked Singer recap
This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer celebrated movie magic on Wednesday with WB Movie Night.

Doll kicked off the theatrical evening by offering up another clue in his package, a lollipop heart.

Then he sang Elvis Preseley's "Jailhouse Rock," a track Doll teased he'd sung before.

"That song was perfectly fit for your voice," judge Robin Thicke told Doll.

Masked Singer recap
For an additional clue, agents from Men in Black brought out a guitar that said "king status."

"Besides making movies, The King and I share making platinum records," Doll said.

The panel — which also includes Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — thought Doll might be Elvis star Austin Butler or rockers Gene Simmons, Slash or Sebastian Bach.

Newcomer Dandelion took the stage next.

In her Wizard of Oz-themed clue package that showed a trumpet and an apple, Dandelion said she started her career as a child and has "worked with all the greats," including Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea and Sir Elton John.

"I put down roots in a musical city," Dandelion continued. "Sadly, much like The Wizard of Oz, a devastating twister hit my home. But just like dandelions, growing through the cracks and the concrete, I rebuilt. I learned no matter what, there's always sunshine after the rain."

Masked Singer recap
Dandelion sang Judy Garland's "Over the Rainbow," which caused McCarthy, 50, to call the weed the "new front-runner."

For Dandelion's additional clue, the Men in Black put out "billboards."

"These heels were made for performing: TV, movies, concerts and even charting next to Olivia Rodrigo," Dandelion said.

Zoey Deschanel, Emmy Rossum and Reese Witherspoon arose as possibilities for Dandelion.

RELATED VIDEO: Hunter Hayes Says the Best Part of The Masked Singer Was How They 'Celebrate Individuality'

Another newcomer, Mantis, closed out the show.

Their clue package referred to Mantis as "a performer known for his brooding persona, who's ready to show you he's real freakin' good at comedy. He's almost won an Emmy for it."

The package also showed a stuffed wolf, a game of poker, gasoline and cowboy boots and mentioned that Mantis has worked on Broadway and the silver screen.

Mantis covered Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock & Roll" and put out the phrase "true story" as an extra clue.

Masked Singer recap
"Representing a legend was instrumental to my success and it was an honor to do so," Mantis said.

The panel thought Mantis might be Cole Hauser, Bruce Springsteen or Dennis Quaid.

Then it came time for the studio audience to vote for their favorite performance of the night. Host Nick Cannon announced Doll received the fewest votes and would be the first one to unmask.

When Doll popped his head off, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider appeared.

"How did we not get that?" Scherzinger wondered.

Masked Singer recap
Jeong, 53, called it an "honor" to have Snider, 68, on the show. "You're a legend sir," he added.

Dandelion and Mantis moved on to the Battle Royale and put their spins on "(I've Got a) Golden Ticket" by from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The judges chose to save Dandelion and therefore send home Mantis, but at the last minute, Thicke, 46, rang the Ding Dong Keep It On bell to keep Mantis around, too.

"Um, wow," Mantis said. "Wow! It's because you like the wardrobe choices, right?"

Thicke revealed he saved Mantis for sentimental reasons, actually.

"It was your song choices," the "Blurred Lines" singer said. "The first song, 'Old Time Rock & Roll' was literally my father's favorite song."

Robin and Alan Thicke
Alan and Robin Thicke. Charley Gallay/WireImage

The Battle Royale song selection also held a special place in Thicke's heart: "My 12-year-old son played Charlie in the Willy Wonka play and he sang that song just months ago on stage. So I cannot let you go home when you sing my dad's song and my son's song. And you did a great job on both."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

