Ken Jeong Deems 1 'Masked Singer' Contestant a Season 8 'Front-Runner' As 2 More Head Home

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer went meta on Wednesday with a TV Theme Night.

Judge Robin Thicke opened the evening with his rendition of the Growing Pains theme song, paying tribute to his late dad Alan, who starred in the beloved sitcom.

Then Mummies and Fortune Teller attempted to dethrone two-time reigning queen Harp.

The trio of Mummies referenced an iconic house, Fox (season 2 winner Wayne Brady), a teen idol magazine and a movie ticket in their clue package.

"You watched us grow up and you may even think we feel like your family," one of the Mummies said.

"They say sibling bonds are the strongest, right?" a second Mummy added.

Michael Becker/Fox

Mummies put their spin on "The Monkees Theme Song," turning it into "The Mummies Theme Song." Afterwards, actress Tori Spelling brought out a TV dinner clue: blended berry bros smoothie packets.

The panel — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Thicke — thought Mummies might be Beverly Hills, 90210 stars Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering, or The Brady Bunch brothers Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland.

Fortune Teller introduced themselves next. In his clue package, Fortune Teller mentioned being a dancer and showed a business card and an angel statue.

"With the help of my mother, I figured out a unique way to break into the industry," Fortune Teller said. "Soon everyone wanted a dash of me in their music videos."

Michael Becker/Fox

Fortune Teller also referenced a connection to the Kardashians. "An unusual offer came in while I was keeping up with the Kardashians," he said. "If it wasn't for them, I might've missed out. That kid from Queens moved on up."

Fortune Teller covered The Jeffersons theme song "Movin' On Up" and even stepped out from his stand to show off his dance moves.

Then Full House's Jodie Sweetin brought out Fortune Teller's TV dinner clue, New York fresh pizza dough. "With a little time, you too can turn a little dough into your own piece of pie," Fortune Teller said.

The judges suggested foodgod Jonathan Cheban, Diddy, Shark Tank's Daymond John, Steve Harvey and Ryan Seacrest.

RELATED VIDEO: Cheyenne Jackson Talks About How Hard It Was to Change Performance Mentality for Masked Singer

Harp took the stage for her third performance and beforehand offered up a new clue in the form of a Christmas cupcake. Then the golden instrument sang the Golden Girls theme song, "Thank You for Being a Friend."

"Your voice is like a hug," said Scherzinger, 44.

Michael Becker/Fox

Jeong, 53, thought Harp could go all the way in the competitIon. "Thank you for being the best and the front-runner for this season on The Masked Signer," he said.

Fantasia Barrino, Ariana DeBose, Amber Riley and Jill Scott all came up as possibilities for Harp.

Host Nick Cannon announced the time had come for the studio audience and judges to vote on their favorite performance of the night. The two contestants who received the highest number of votes would then face off in a Battle Royale. The competitor who received the fewest votes would unmask immediately.

With the votes tabulated, Cannon, 41, revealed that the Mummies would be the ones unmasking first. When the trio popped off their golden masks, Scherzinger's guess of The Brady Bunch brothers Knight, 64, Lookinland, 61, and Williams, 68, appeared.

Michael Becker/Fox; Michael Buckner/Getty

"Being here was such fun," Williams said. "We could dance with such abandon and this audience has been just terrific. And the judges, you're very sharp."

Lookinland deemed that "The Masked Singer family and ours are forever blended."

Next, Fortune Teller and Harp both tackled the Full House theme song, "Everywhere You Look."

Harp's version brought Sweetin, 40, and Jeong to tears. "Somewhere up above, our friend Squiggly Monster, Bob Saget, is smiling," the actor said.

The judges voted one last time for their favorite performance and the undercover celebrity who received the least number of votes would join Mummies in heading home. Cannon declared that that would be Fortune Teller — and Harp would advance to the semifinals.

To everyone's surprise, Jeong's guess of FUBU founder John, 53, popped out from underneath the goblin-like costume.

"It is such an honor to be here," the entrepreneur said.

Michael Becker/Fox; Michael Kovac/Getty

When asked why he picked The Jeffersons theme song, John explained the significance the show held to him.

"As a young man growing up a person of color," John said, "I didn't get to see people that look like me on TV that didn't have anything to do with music or sports."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.