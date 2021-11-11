Bull, Jester, Pepper, and Skunk faced off for a chance to move forward in the Fox reality competition

The Masked Singer Ousts 2 Stars in Group A Semi-Finals — and Ken Jeong Hits the Take It Off Buzzer

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer Group A Semi-Finals went down on Wednesday night — and ended in a double elimination.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bull, Jester, Pepper, and Skunk battled it out for the chance to move forward in the competition and Will.i.am joined panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to help decipher which celebrities might be under the remaining costumes.

Bull started off the high-stakes evening. "I'm used to being a solo performer, but this is a whole new level of pressure," Bull said in their clue package. The bovine animal also shared that they "have a habit of comparing myself to other people, to the point where it can be almost crippling," and referred to themself as "a true triple threat."

bulll performing Credit: fox

Bull sang Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me," which McCarthy thought secured Bull's spot in the Group A Finals. "You're going to be here all the way through," she said.

After each undercover celeb performed, host Nick Cannon shot over a one-word clue to someone on the panel with whom the singer had a connection. Bull's clue — "ring" — landed with McCarthy, 49, but Will.i.am, 46, also picked up on something. "Will, we have more in common than you think," Bull said to the Black Eyed Peas member. "Does that ring a bell?"

Pepper followed up with some spice. "I kind of had a good girl thing for a long time," she said in her clue package. Pepper also said she's gone through tough times: "The hard thing I've experienced was watching the one I love and care for most facing the unthinkable."

pepper performing Credit: fox

Pepper sang "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles and then gave Jeong, 52, the one-word clue of "train."

"Ken, not even gravity could stop that train from getting to you," she said. That led Jeong to think he had honed in on Pepper's identity, so he hit the Take It Off Buzzer, suspecting to see singer Sara Bareilles unmasked. But Cannon, 41, said Jeong guessed incorrectly, so Pepper wouldn't be taking her mask off just yet.

RELATED VIDEO: Ruth Pointer on Why She Decided to Perform as the Cupcake on The Masked Singer

Jester, typically brusk, went next with a sweet shoutout to his wife. "The person who I think is going to get the biggest kick out of this is my wife," he said in his clue package. "We've been together 45 years, but unfortunately, her health isn't what it used to be."

Jester sang "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by Soggy Bottom Boys and offered Thicke, 44, the clue of "cake." "Hey twisted neighbor, have your cake and eat it!" Jester said.

joker performing Credit: fox

The panel suspected Jester might be Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott, Elon Musk or Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Skunk closed out the semi-finals with their rendition of "At Last" by Etta James. "I've been told she would want me to portray her in a movie," Skunk said in their clue package. "But honestly, the thing I'm most proud of these days is that my kids get to see me perform on this stage. Their mama still got it!"

Thicke told Skunk, "I can't get enough of your voice." Then Skunk sent the word "love" to Scherzinger, 43. "Nicole, I think you could say that we had a love connection," Skunk said.

skunk performing Credit: fox

Soulful singers Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, and Jill Scott all arose as possibilities for Skunk.

With all four incognito stars having taken the stage, the panel, studio audience, and at-home superfans voted for their favorite performance of the night. Cannon announced that the first star to take off their mask would be Jester.

Jester surprised the panel by revealing his identity as The Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten, whom Will.i.am complimented for the Brit's impact on the music industry.

johnny rotten Credit: fox; Desiree Navarro/Getty

"We've only got one life and we must explore all the possibilities and be limited by no one for no reason," said 65-year-old Rotten, born John Joseph Lydon.

Next, Cannon named the contestant with the second-fewest amount of votes as Pepper — and Scherzinger's first impression guess of Natasha Bedingfield turned out to be correct!

natasha beddingfield Credit: fox; Steve Jennings/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"It's fun to be spicy," said the "These Words" singer, 39, of her time as Pepper.

The Grammy nominee said she hoped to inspire emotion in viewers. "I just want people to feel something," she said. "And so I really try to tell a story."