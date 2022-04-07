Masked Singer Guest Judge Nicole Byer Shocks All by Correctly Guessing Eliminated Contestant

The Nailed It! host joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the panel to watch Armadillo, Hydra, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster's second season 7 performances

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Armadillo, Hyrda, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster had a mega night on The Masked Singer.

Ringmaster started out the evening for Team Good with her version of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass."

"I am so blown away," McCarthy, 49, said.

For Ringmaster's mega clue, the men in black brought out a guitar and a guitar pick that said "90s." "You should know that I'm a '90s chick, but I've been songwriting for as long as I can remember," Ringmaster explained.

The panel suggested Ringmaster could be pop stars Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo or Zara Larsson.

Team Good then sent up another member, Armadillo. "Whatever comes my way, I was born ready," Armadillo said in the look back at their first performance.

Armadillo sang "I Fought the Law" by The Bobby Fuller Four — and took a fall while trying to do a high kick. "That was done on purpose," Armadillo said.

The men in black wheeled out a motorcycle and a pair of bedazzled keys for Armadillo's mega clue. "So Nick, you're the one that took my keys to the wild hog," Armadillo said to host Cannon, 41.

Armadillo also lamented that they couldn't get on the back of the motorcycle. "It's a shame these guys have to walk my bike out," Armadillo said. "Looks like it's dead."

Fed up with all this good, Hydra represented next for Team Bad. The three-headed dragon covered ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man."

Their mega clue was a deck of cards entirely made up of jokers, leading the panel to think Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, or The Lonely Island could be underneath Hydra.

Then, Miss Teddy wrapped things up for Team Cuddly. "My whole purpose of being here is to make people smile," the teddy bear said while revisiting their debut. "I really do want America to have a hug because we have all been through so much together. Some people will know my voice, some people won't, but for me, as an artist, no one's going to expect me to be singing these songs."

Miss Teddy proceeded to shock the audience and judges with a soulful version of Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me" that Thicke, 45, called "one the most uplifting, electrifying performances we ever had."

Miss Teddy's mega clue — a congratulatory note from the Grammys — caused the stuffed animal to drop some more hints about their potential identity.

"Winning a Grammy was one of the greatest moments of my career," Miss Teddy said. "You know, as me, once I was afraid, I was petrified. Sometimes you have to go through life without anyone by your side. But you learn how to get along and you learn how to survive."

The judges suggested "I Will Survive" singer Gloria Gaynor, as well as Grammy winners Jennifer Hudson and CeCe Winans.

Cannon directed the studio audience and panel to vote for their favorite performance of the night and the two acts with the fewest number of votes would face off in a duel. That ended up being Armadillo and Hydra.

Armadillo brought it with "Walkin' the Dog" by Rufus Thomas and Hydra battled back with Spin Doctors' "Two Princes."

"We feel like we've got right through Armadillo's armor," Hydra said.

Meanwhile, Armadillo considered themselves a "slayer of dragons."

After another vote, Cannon delivered the verdict: Hydra would be leaving the competition.

The judges offered up their final guesses, including Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell and John C. Riley, and magician duo Penn Jillette and Teller, which came from Byer, 35, who had beginners' luck.

Byer's prediction of Jillette, 67, and Teller, 74, ended up being under the Hydra getup.

And yes — Teller, who usually stays quiet during his and Jillette's magic act — did some of the singing and speaking.