A 'Masked Singer' Newcomer Pulls Out of the Competition Early: 'I Just Came to Bother Ken'

Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo challenged Snowstorm for the crown on Wednesday's episode

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on November 23, 2022 09:02 PM

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Singer brought the scares on Thanksgiving Eve.

The singing competition celebrated Fright Night on Wednesday and introduced two new contestants — Scarecrow and Sir Bug a Boo — to battle reigning queen Snowstorm.

Sir Bug a Boo took the stage first and introduced themselves with a creepy clue package. "It started when I was thrown into a competition with most of the monstrous names in the industry," he said. "I was told that only one of us would get out."

Bug a Boo said he "never dreamed I'd be the one they call" and that "my work went on to earn a permanent place in pop culture."

Masked Singer recap
Michael Becker / FOX

The clue package also showed a pen and paper, a telephone and ghosts.

The furry creature sang "Devil with the Blue Dress On" by Mitch Ryder and The Detroit Wheels. For an additional clue afterward, judge Jenny McCarthy reached her hand into a tank of slime and pulled out a framed picture of Nicole Scherzinger.

"Nicole, you and I have jammed together before," Sir Bug a Boo said.

The panel, which also includes Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, guessed Bug a Boo could be Lil Rel Howrey, Randy Jackson or Jordan Peele.

RELATED VIDEO: Cheyenne Jackson Talks About How Hard It Was to Change Performance Mentality for Masked Singer

Scarecrow continued the trend of terror, even referring to herself as "the scariest constant in Masked Singer history" in her clue package that also featured a Golden Globe, roller skates, an "X" sign and a reference to late director Wes Craven.

"I made fans scream and critics praise me," said Scarecrow. "And I had to bend over backwards to get the Academy to recognize my work."

Scarecrow added that she "even sang on Broadway, but I traded the shining bright lights and red carpet for green pastures and devoted my time to saving animals."

Scarecrow put her twist on Steve Miller Band's "Abracadabra" and Jeong, 53, called it "my favorite performance of the night."

Masked Singer recap
Michael Becker / FOX

The pumpkin-faced decoy's additional clue came in the form of a terrifying witch. "The clue is starring you right in the face," Scarecrow said.

Glenn Close, Bette Midler, Susan Sarandon, Angelica Huston and Parker Posey all arose as possibilities for Scarecrow.

Last up, Snowstorm returned to defend her title. She also dropped a new clue in the form of a house before singing "Sweet but Psycho" by Ava Max.

Her additional clue, a disturbing doll in a box, prompted Snowstorm to warn the judges to "always read the warning."

Masked Singer recap
Michael Becker / FOX

"Now you can think of them as clues to keep the monsters away," she continued.

The judges thought Snowstorm could be Housewives Kyle Richards or Lisa Rinna, or singers Sabrina Carpenter or Olivia Rodrigo.

Before host Nick Cannon could announce which disguised celebrity received the least number of votes from the panel and studio audience, Scarecrow wanted to make an announcement.

"I love this show so much," she said. "I want to share how much I love you and what you all have done for the world and family entertainment. But I would like to officially bow out and unmask and let these two incredible competitors go on. These two competitors are the real deal. I just came to bother Ken."

Cannon and the judges couldn't believe Scarecrow's desire to drop out before even hearing where the stood in the vote.

"I have a really special reason for being here and I want them to enjoy this stage and all the accolades they so deserve," Scarecrow said. "I've enjoyed entertaining you so much through the years."

When Scarecrow unmasked, The Exorcist star Linda Blair appeared.

Masked Singer recap
Michael Becker / FOX, Jody Cortes/Getty

With Scarecrow out of the competition, that left Sir Bug a Boo and Snowstorm to face off in the Battle Royale. They each put their twist on "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and the judges voted for Snowstorm to continue her reign as queen, meaning she'd move on to the semifinals.

McCarthy, 50, got close with her guess of Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson, but when Sir Bug a Boo ditched his getup, Ray Parker Jr., who wrote and performer the Ghostbusters theme song, popped out.

Masked Singer recap
Michael Becker / FOX, Thomas Niedermueller/Getty

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

