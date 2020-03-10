Meet The Masked Singer's T-Rex! The Dinosaur Brings the Energy When Making Its Debut in Sneak Peek

You would never guess all of T-Rex’s ancestors have been dead for millions of years by the energetic way the Dinosaur walks out onto the Masked Singer stage!

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at Wednesday night’s episode, T-Rex, dressed like a medieval bard, makes their grand entrance to Kesha‘s “Dinosaur.”

“Dances like my 9-year-old son,” judge Robin Thicke says in the clip of seeing T-Rex bounce around the stage.

T-Rex offers up some high kicks before striking a pose — talk about a first impression!

The singing dino marks one of the six new Group C contestants making their debut this week. Joining T-Rex are Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino and Swan.

Image zoom T-Rex Michael Becker / FOX

The six singers will get narrowed down to three based on the judges and studio audience’s voting over the coming weeks. The three remaining disguised celebs will move on to the Super 9 alongside Banana, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Turtle and White Tiger.

Taco narrowly missed advancing last week when he was unmasked and revealed to be Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron. He joins Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tony Hawk (Elephant), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Drew Carey (Llama) and Lil Wayne (Robot) in season 3’s pool of eliminated contestants.

While the show bids farewell to some, it welcomes others for the first time. The Masked Singer revealed on Monday that Sharon Osbourne — whose daughter Kelly participated in season 2 as the Ladybug — and Yvette Nicole Brown will join as guest judges later this season.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.