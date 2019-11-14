The Masked Singer revealed another celebrity performer on Wednesday, bringing the contestant pool down to half of what it originally started with. But the show did add another animal participant!

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to make his best guesses about who might be under the Ladybug, Fox, Flower, Tree and Rottweiler costumes.

Host Nick Cannon prompted the singers for an additional physical clue after each of their performances, when the Rottweiler presented a portrait they made for Triumph. McCarthy called Rottweiler’s performance of “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran “the best performance of the entire show or the whole season so far.”

At the end of the evening, the studio audience voted on their least favorite performance of the night, which ended up being the Ladybug.

Image zoom Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Fox

As Cannon helped the Ladybug remove their mask, the judges and audience alike were shocked to see Kelly Osbourne underneath.

“I heard the first word come out of my mouth. I was like, ‘They’re going to know it’s me,’ ” the actress and TV personality, 35, said after being unmasked. “And then this accent just came out and I had to do it the whole time and every single time inside this mask I’ve been dying laughing every time I have to speak.”

Image zoom Kelly Osbourne at the 2019 Emmys in L.A. on Sept. 22. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Osbourne’s reveal follows last week’s double unmasking of the Penguin, who turned out to be TV host and comedian Sherri Shepherd, and the Black Widow, who was Disney Chanel star Raven Symoné.



After all of the performers took the stage, the judges hypothesized that Rottweiler, Fox, Thingamagig and Flamingo would end up in the final four. Read on for more details on the performances that landed the remaining contestants in the top eight — and led to Ladybug’s demise.

Image zoom Ladybug; Fox Michael Becker / FOX (2)

FOX

Clues: Foxhole Hotel; playing guitar; 30-year career; a list with the titles “Sugar Daddy,” “Everybody Say Yeah,” “Cabaret,” “You and Me”; “Not my voice alone”; “I’m going to prove that I’m a superhero all by myself.”

Song: “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown

Judges’ guesses: Sterling K. Brown, Jamie Foxx, AJ McLean, Shawn Stockman

Physical clue: A boombox — “As a young pup this gift from my father helped me find my voice and a few others.”



LADYBUG

Clues: tambourine player; toasting with disco ball-shaped cups; playing jacks; playing cards: an ace, nine, eight and four; gold and pink sparkly heels; “For years, I convinced myself that I just wasn’t good enough, whether in my career, in my relationships or of course in my family.”

Song: “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer

Judges’ guesses: Paris Jackson, Lindsay Lohan, Nicki Minaj, Jamie Lynn Spears

Physical clue: A golf cart — “In my youth, I wasn’t afraid to get a little mud on my tires.”

