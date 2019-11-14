The Masked Singer: Kelly Osbourne Revealed to be the Ladybug

With Ladybug out of the competition, The Masked Singer landed on its top eight contestants for season 2

By Dana Rose Falcone
November 13, 2019 09:56 PM

The Masked Singer revealed another celebrity performer on Wednesday, bringing the contestant pool down to half of what it originally started with. But the show did add another animal participant!

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog joined judges Ken JeongJenny McCarthyNicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke to make his best guesses about who might be under the Ladybug, Fox, Flower, Tree and Rottweiler costumes.

Host Nick Cannon prompted the singers for an additional physical clue after each of their performances, when the Rottweiler presented a portrait they made for Triumph. McCarthy called Rottweiler’s performance of “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran “the best performance of the entire show or the whole season so far.”

At the end of the evening, the studio audience voted on their least favorite performance of the night, which ended up being the Ladybug.

Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.
Fox

As Cannon helped the Ladybug remove their mask, the judges and audience alike were shocked to see Kelly Osbourne underneath.

“I heard the first word come out of my mouth. I was like, ‘They’re going to know it’s me,’ ” the actress and TV personality, 35, said after being unmasked. “And then this accent just came out and I had to do it the whole time and every single time inside this mask I’ve been dying laughing every time I have to speak.”

Kelly Osbourne at the 2019 Emmys in L.A. on Sept. 22.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Osbourne’s reveal follows last week’s double unmasking of the Penguin, who turned out to be TV host and comedian Sherri Shepherd, and the Black Widow, who was Disney Chanel star Raven Symoné.


RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

After all of the performers took the stage, the judges hypothesized that Rottweiler, Fox, Thingamagig and Flamingo would end up in the final four. Read on for more details on the performances that landed the remaining contestants in the top eight — and led to Ladybug’s demise.

Ladybug; Fox
Michael Becker / FOX (2)

FOX

Clues: Foxhole Hotel; playing guitar; 30-year career; a list with the titles “Sugar Daddy,” “Everybody Say Yeah,” “Cabaret,” “You and Me”; “Not my voice alone”; “I’m going to prove that I’m a superhero all by myself.”
Song: “Every Little Step” by Bobby Brown
Judges’ guesses: Sterling K. Brown, Jamie FoxxAJ McLean, Shawn Stockman
Physical clue: A boombox — “As a young pup this gift from my father helped me find my voice and a few others.”

LADYBUG

Clues: tambourine player; toasting with disco ball-shaped cups; playing jacks; playing cards: an ace, nine, eight and four; gold and pink sparkly heels; “For years, I convinced myself that I just wasn’t good enough, whether in my career, in my relationships or of course in my family.”
Song: “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer
Judges’ guessesParis JacksonLindsay Lohan, Nicki Minaj, Jamie Lynn Spears
Physical clue: A golf cart — “In my youth, I wasn’t afraid to get a little mud on my tires.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ken Jeong Reveals ‘Brotherly Love’ with ‘Hilarious’ ‘Masked Singer’ Co-Host Robin Thicke

Flower; Tree; Rottweiler
Michael Becker / FOX (3)

FLOWER

Clues: a green sparkly heel; “Being on stage was always my dream, girls”; “I’m shy about showing my talent”; “I’m still an introvert and on my days off I love when it’s oh so quiet”; “Nothing makes me happier than kicking off my shoes and lying in rapture in my own secret garden”; “I will survive.”
Song: “Amazed” by Lonestar
Judges’ guessesBjork, Anita Baker, Jennifer Holliday, Patti Labelle
Physical clue: A deck of cards — “It’s not about the hand you are dealt, it’s about the way you play it, honey.”

TREE

Clues: a Playbill; kissing a tree; “It was like I’ve been beamed up to another dimension”; “Like the new girl at school”; “Strangers with candy”; “Tonight it’s all about showing the judges and myself that there are no more excuses.”
Song: “No Excuses” by Meghan Trainor
Judges’ guesses:  Rachael Ray, Amy Sedaris, Molly Shannon, Lauren Graham
Physical clue: A bowl of soup — “If it wasn’t for soup I’m not sure I would be where I am at today.”

RELATED: Wayne Brady Addresses Whether or Not He’s the Thingamajig on The Masked Singer

ROTTWEILER

Clues: a North Carolina flag; caution tape; a blender; caution tape and a body outline; “The story of my life didn’t always look like this”; “I didn’t take the conventional route to stardom.”
Song: “Castle on a Hill” by Ed Sheeran
Judges’ guesses: Darren Criss, Gavin DeGraw, James Franco
Physical clue: Drawn portrait of Triumph — “I love you so much that I drew this for you hoping that you would sign it for a fellow pup, for your son.”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

