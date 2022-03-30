Fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — as well as the studio audience — did not agree with Ken Jeong's theory

Ken Jeong Thinks This Friends Star Could Be Lemur on The Masked Singer Season 7

The second group of Good, Bad and Cuddly singers takes the Masked Singer stage Wednesday night — and judge Ken Jeong brings his usual far-fetched guesses.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Wednesday's episode, Lemur's performance and clues of a rolling stone, night cream and a guitar lamp lead Jeong, 52, to think that a certain Friends star could be under the purple and white costume.

"I think this is someone like Jennifer Aniston," Jeong said.

"And I'll tell you why: Jennifer Aniston was on the cover of Rolling Stone multiple times. Now take that. Guitar lamp, she's dated John Mayer. And night cream, she endorses a lot of skincare products' two of which I am wearing tonight," he explained.

Jeong's fellow panelists Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger as well as the audience did not agree whatsoever with The Hangover star's theory.

"Sit your ass down," host Nick Cannon told Jeong.

One singer, Firefly, has already secured their spot in the finale after sending home Cyclops and Thingamabob in a double elimination. Philadelphia Eagles player Jordan Mailata ended up being unmasked as Thingamabob and Cyclops turned out to be Lost alum Jorge Garcia.

"When Cyclops was presented to me, I thought it looked really cool," Garcia, 48, told PEOPLE. "And there've been so many monsters on the show with the one eye that I thought it was like getting to join a legacy."

Food Network's Duff Goldman and sports commentator Joe Buck have also been unmasked this season as McTerrier and Ram, respectively.