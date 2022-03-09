The Fox reality competition returns Wednesday with a crop of good, bad and cuddly contestants

The Masked Singer's Ken Jeong Thinks This Rock Legend Could Be Thingamabob on Season 7 Premiere

Ken Jeong thinks he knows a Thingamabob or two about one of the first performers to take the stage on The Masked Singer.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the season 7 premiere, judge Jeong, 52, makes his guess for the tall, fuzzy Thingamabob. "This would be amazing if this was the lead vocalist of Metallica, James Hetfield," he says.

Jeong thinks that Hetfield's height (the musician stands tall at 6 feet, 1 inch), plus a bell clue pointing to Metallica hit "For Whom the Bell Tolls" makes the eight-time Grammy winner, 58, the obvious choice for Thingamabob's identity.

An excited Jeong celebrates what he believes to be a correct guess by rocking out in the spirit of Metallica and even gets into character as The Hangover's Mr. Chow.

Ken Jeong Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

thingamabob Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

The new season of The Masked Singer will see the contestants split into three groups: The Good, The Bad or The Cuddly.

The season 7 lineup consists of Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, The Prince, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, Thingamabob and Queen Cobra.

Characters from each category will face off in the first round in order to make it one step closer to winning the Golden Mask trophy. Five celebrities will also perform in the all-new Masks Back — The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly — round.

Along with Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke return on the panel and Nick Cannon resumes his hosting duties for season 7.