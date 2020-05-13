Frog competes against Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle on Wednesday night for a spot in the Masked Singer season 3 finale

Masked Singer : Ken Jeong Shocks Nick Cannon with His Rap Knowledge By Making This Guess for Frog

With The Masked Singer season 3 down to its final four contestants, the judges have started thinking outside the box when it comes to who might be under the costumes of the remaining disguised celebrities.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Wednesday's semifinals, panelist Ken Jeong tosses out a suggestion for Frog that shocks host Nick Cannon.

"It might be Lil Fizz," says the Community star, 50. "Think about that!"

"You know who Lil Fizz is?" Cannon, 39, responds.

Jeong says the 34-year-old rapper "is a family friend" who "dropped me off here."

Despite his past far-fetched guesses, Jeong's fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger stands up for him, assuring that the actor and comedian "sure does" know about Lil Fizz.

Previous guesses for Frog throughout the season have included Bow Wow, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Omarion and Lil' Romeo. If the studio audience votes Frog through to the finals on Wednesday night, then the celeb under the mask won't have to reveal their identity just yet as they continue to fight for the Golden Mask prize.

Last week, Kitty took off her furry outfit and revealed herself as America's Got Talent star Jackie Evancho. "I wanted to show a different side of myself," the opera singer, 20, said of why she came on The Masked Singer.