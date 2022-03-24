Lost Alum Jorge Garcia Likens Moving Around as Cyclops on The Masked Singer to 'Interpretive Puppetry'

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

Cyclops fell victim to The Masked Singer's first season 7 double elimination.

Jorge Garcia took off the giant green mask Wednesday night after singing "Flashdance (What a Feeling)" by Irene Cara. The Lost star, 48, wanted to compete on The Masked Singer simply because of his love for the show.

"I've been watching the show for a while, I really loved it," Garcia tells PEOPLE. "And I've always been a fan of dressing up. So I thought it'd probably be fun. I told my people to let them know if they're ever interested, I'm interested."

Garcia showed off his range with performances of Elvis Presley's "Suspicious Minds" and Creed's "My Sacrifice" earlier in the season. The Hawaii Five-0 actor admitted on Wednesday's episode — which also saw Thingmabob unmasked as NFL player Jordan Mailata — that he couldn't actually see much while on stage, though.

"My field of vision is this little hole in the soul patch," Garcia said on the show. "I hear there was a big show going on around me — I can't wait to see it."

The Nebraska native shares what it felt like inside Cyclops, what he thought of the judges' guesses for him and if he's kept in touch with the Lost cast.

PEOPLE: Why did you pick the massive Cyclops outfit?

JORGE GARCIA: It was massive. When Cyclops was presented to me, I thought it looked really cool. And there've been so many monsters on the show with the one eye that I thought it was like getting to join a legacy. It wasn't until much later when the costume was actually being made — because when I saw it was just an artist's rendering of what Cyclops could look like — you realize how much bigger and how much heavier the thing got in practicality. It became almost like interpretive puppetry. It was really fun to get to do such a big, giant type of mascot-style costume.

Was it hard to move around in there?

Yeah. It's so funny because there was a notion of: I know there's a lot of show going on around me or certain things that happened and all I see is this little window where I can basically just look at the floor. I know I walked out and I stand at this mark and sing in my little cubbyhole. Now it's fun to watch it as they air and be like, "Oh, that turned out pretty good." I tried to put a little personality into it.

How warm did it get under the costume?

It was more the weight of it was the bigger deal. You really felt it on your shoulders. The challenge was basically breath control, to be able to sing in it. It did get warm, but I mean, I lived in Hawaii for so long, I got used to being warm for long periods of time.

The judges didn't get anywhere close to guessing your identity, tossing out Zac Brown, Chris Pratt and Rob Thomas. Which did you find the funniest?

John Lithgow. I was like, "Wow." John Lithgow and I, there's no part where we line up in the Venn diagram. It was such a broad range of types. That was kind of fun that they had no idea.

Why do you think you were on Team Bad?

As a kid, I always was a fan of watching monster movies and stuff like that. I would root for the monsters and that stuff. But I think a baddie was kind of actually more going against what people would probably expect from me. As far as baddies go, I think Cyclops is perhaps the cutest one.

There were a lot of Lost clues in the packages. Do you still get recognized for that show often?

When I was doing Hawaii Five-0, it started to eclipse the Lost ones. The people who still come up with me about Lost are pretty diehard about it, but when I was living in Hawaii shooting Hawaii Five-0, there was a lot of people who were there hoping to catch us filming. It's probably swinging back to Lost the few times I do get stopped.

Have you stayed in touch with the Lost cast over the years?

Every now and then, you either run into them or there's a reason to send an email or a message to congratulate someone on something. If someone makes an announcement on social media, there's always kind of a flurry of responses.

What else do you have coming up?

I get to be in The Munsters that Rob Zombie is directing. And it was a lot of fun and really a dream come true to get to be a part of a movie like that.