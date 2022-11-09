'The Masked Singer' : Leslie Jordan Makes Final Appearance on Hall of Fame Night as 2 More Stars Unmask

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

The GOATs gathered for The Masked Singer's Hall of Fame Night, but only one could truly come out on top.

Nicole Scherzinger started out the evening by covering Irene Cara's "Fame."

Host Nick Cannon announced Ken Jeong couldn't make it to Wednesday's show, so they'd tapped actor Leslie Jordan to step in as a guest judge. (The appearance was filmed before Jordan died in a car crash Oct. 24 and The Masked Singer dedicated Wednesday's episode to him).

Jeong's Community costar Joel McHale also joined the panel this week alongside Scherzinger, 44, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke.

Michael Becke/FOX

Bride stepped up first and shocked everyone. "I'm always telling feel-good stories," Bride said in their clue package that featured roses and a globe wearing a crown.

The dinosaur also said they have a "rugged personality." I live on the road selling out arenas and I have an appetite for destroying things," Bride continued. "So I'm notorious for being in some of the messiest feuds."

Michael Becke/FOX

Bride belted "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon, and surprised the judges with their male-sounding voice.

Afterwards, an additional clue in the form of a medal offered up some more insight about Bride. The word "hero" appeared on Bride's medal because "I'm a take action kind of bride and I have no problem playing the hero — amongst other things," the prehistoric reptile said.

The panel thought Bride could be White Snake's David Coverdale or comedian Carrot Top.

Gopher took the stage next.

"This gopher is an international space cowboy who earned his rightful spot in the hall of fame," Gopher said in his clue package.

The video showed a Corgi, space rocks and a purple wig. "I used my out-of-this-world imagination to start a movement and blazed new trails down many old town roads," Gopher continued.

Michael Becke/FOX

Gopher also revealed that their work "was placed in the ultimate hall of fame: the Smithsonian."

The furry brown rodent grooved to "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers.

"That's an iconic voice," Scherzinger said.

Jordan agreed. "We all grew up with that voice," he said. "I can't place it."

RELATED VIDEO: Cheyenne Jackson Talks About How Hard It Was to Change Performance Mentality for Masked Singer

Gopher's medal clue read "LOL." "I guess I've been known to be funny," he said. "You've danced at some of my jokes. But ain't nothing funny about this Gopher game."

The panel tossed out a range of guesses including Martin Lawrence, Flavor Flav, Lil Nas X, George Wallace, Sly Stone and George Clinton.

Venus Flytrap closed out Hall of Fame Night. In his clue package, Venus Flytrap referred to himself as the "all-star king of reinvention" and said he reached HoF status twice.

"The first time was in my 20s," Venus Flytrap said. "Nobody thought I could do it again in my 40s."

The clue package additionally included Orion's Belt, a weekly TV guide magazine and a horseshoe.

Michael Becke/FOX

Venus Flytrap sand "Get Ready" by The Temptations.

"This is my favorite costume of the entire season," Scherzinger told Venus Flytrap.

His medal clue said 1,000,000, and Jordan suspected Venus Flytrap could be a boxer. He threw out Mike Tyson's name and the rest of the judges suggested Bo Jackson and Charles Barkley.

Unfortunately for Venus Flytrap, Cannon, 42, revealed that he'd be the first contestant to unmask following the panel and studio audience's vote. When Venus Flytrap popped off his tall costume, boxer George Foreman appeared. Thick, 45, jumped up on the panel desk and bowed down.

Michael Becke/FOX; getty

That left Bride and Gopher to face off in the Battle Royale. They put their spins on Smash Mouth's "All Star."

"Bride, you want to win, don't you?" asked McCarthy, 50.

Bride did, and luckily for the soon-to-be-wed dino, the judges voted for Bride to stick around in the competition.

Accordingly, Gopher had to reveal his identity. Thicke's guess of funk musician George Clinton turned out to be correct and the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 81, popped out from underneath the furry getup.

Michael Becke/FOX; getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.