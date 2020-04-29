The top six contestants must present the celebrity chef with a signature dish to offer an additional clue during Wednesday's Battle of the Sixes

Masked Singer Guest Gordon Ramsay Asks 'Do You Want the Runs?' of Turtle's Food Clue

In honor of Gordon Ramsay joining The Masked Singer panel on Wednesday, the costumed performers have to present the celebrity chef with a "Masked Munchie" signature dish to offer an additional clue about themselves.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Turtle unveils his edible hint to Ramsay, 53, and series regular judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

"It's crunch time, guys, so I'm giving you this colorful melody of chips with an apple salsa for all your clue cravings," Turtle says in the clip.

Ramsay did not want to dig in, though.

"Who in the hell put apple and chips [together]?" the 24 Hours to Hell and Back host wonders. "Apple salsa with chips? Do you want the runs?"

Image zoom From left: Jenny McCarthy, Gordon Ramsay, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger Michael Becker/FOX

Gordon will also appear on The Masked Singer's new after show, The Masked Singer: After the Mask, following Wednesday's Battle of the Sixes competition in which Turtle will go up against Astronaut, Frog, Kitty, Night Angel and Rhino.

Last week, Banana split from the show and was unmasked as Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Image zoom Bret Michaels as Banana. Greg Gayne/FOX (2)

"The show just had such a positive vibe to it," Michaels, who celebrated 10 years of surviving a brain hemorrhage on the night of his unmasking, told PEOPLE. "They're not breaking you down, they're literally taking different celebrities and they're letting you come out and have fun. And I love that on top of the detective work."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.