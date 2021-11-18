Masked Singer: Group B Semi-Final Features Double Elimination and Another Wrong Buzzer Guess 

Caterpillar, Mallard, Queen of Hearts and Banana Split performed on this week's episode of the Fox competition series

Season 6 of The Masked Singer is nearing its end.

Wednesday's Group B semi-finals ended with a double elimination, leaving two stars still in the running. The episode also saw another judge try the Take It Off Buzzer after Ken Jeong used it and made an incorrect guess last week.

Banana Split, composed of Ice Cream and Banana, were up first.

"So the third round, we really put on a show — I mean, dancing, singing, running all over the stage," Ice Cream said before the performance, while Banana added, "It inspired us to take it even further this week."

"We're channeling our inner pop stars," Ice Cream later said, while their partner teased, "It's funny because one of us dreamed of being a pop star, but it didn't really pan out."

The duo then performed an electric rendition of Lady Gaga's "Poker Face" before host Nick Cannon revealed that the episode would be themed "Bring Your Trophy to Work Day," meaning each contestant would show off a real trophy they earned, as a clue.

Banana Split's was a vanity mirror with the title "Favorite Hottie."

Next up was Caterpillar, who teased that they had "never done anything like this before."

"This song takes me back to where I grew up. I'm going to sing an old country song that my sister and I used to sing all the time," they added, singing country hit "Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks.

Caterpillar's trophy was first place in a State Champion Bible Quiz. "This award was a crowning achievement in my life, but nothing comes close to when I received that VMA award," they noted.

Scherzinger guessed Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line and guest host Cheryl Hines threw out Jim Parsons, but McCarthy was so sure she knew Caterpillar's identity, she brought out the Take It Off Buzzer.

If she was correct, Caterpillar would have to unmask and she would get two extra points, but unfortunately McCarthy's guess of Jake Gyllenhaal turned out to be wrong. Because Jeong also guessed wrong last week, the special buzzer was then retired for the rest of the season.

Mallard then took the stage, first telling the cameras, "The Mallard is the ultimate heartbreaker, just ask my wife. Sorry, my kids always groan at my dad jokes. Speaking of kids, I've got lots of 'em and that's who I'm doing this for, and I hope me being here is a reminder to them to always spread their wings — you never know where they may take you."

Mallard performed "Fly" by Sugar Ray and brought out a plaque from Barbara Walters' "10 Most Fascinating People" as their trophy.

The judges' guesses included Dog the Bounty Hunter, Garth Brooks and George Foreman.

Finally, Queen of Hearts took the stage to close out the episode's performances.

"I'm going to lean into the one thing that hopefully sets me apart, and that's my heart," they said. "This next song reminds me of the best-worst time of my life, worst because a dream was ending, one I never thought would, but best because there I was on the other side of it, stronger than I ever imagined I could be."

The song turned out to be "She's Got You" by Patsy Cline. "This song represents [the message] that if it don't work out with a man, you thank God, because that means a better one's coming," Queen of Hearts said after singing the tune.

Of their trophy — a Blockbuster Entertainment Award — the star added, "I have to say when I won it, I felt like a real leading lady."

Hines guessed it could be Kristen Chenoweth and Jeong went with Kelly Clarkson, much to the audience's disapproval. When Scherzinger guessed Sia though, Jeong quickly changed his pick to agree with her.

After Queen of Hearts wrapped up, it was time to find out which two contestants would be heading home.

The Masked Singer, Willie Robertson

First, Mallard was eliminated and revealed to be Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson, who said being on the show was "a blast."

"It was one of the hardest things I've ever done," he added.

The Masked Singer, Bobby Berk

Then, Cannon announced that the next person to go home would be Caterpillar, who turned out to be Queer Eye star Bobby Berk.

Before leaving, Berk took the opportunity to poke some fun at the judge's panel.

"Thank you guys for being out there in the world and entertaining people — more than ever, we need amazing people like you that make us smile," he said. "No matter how stupid some of the things you say are, they're funny!"