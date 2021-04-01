Crab showed up looking to steal a spot from Black Swan, Chameleon, Grandpa Monster or Piglet on Wednesday's episode of the Fox reality competition

The Masked Singer: Another Wildcard Contestant Boots Group B Favorite — Find Out Who Went Home

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

The Wildcard Round continued on Wednesday's The Masked Singer, when Group B received a visit from a crabby new contestant.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Grandpa Monster kicked off the night, teasing in their clue package, "I've traveled the world and sold out arenas." The video also showed a Boxer dog, an airplane, a yellow sports car, headphones and a Santa hat. Grandpa Monster then sang an energetic rendition of Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

GRANDPA MONSTER Image zoom Credit: FOX

Piglet came up next and offered major football hints in their clue package, such as a knight in shining armor in the locker room. "When I got to the big leagues, I never anticipated a lifetime of competition with my archrivals, but that only made me train harder," Piglet said.

PIGLET Image zoom Credit: FOX

The swine covered Andy Grammer's "Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)" and elicited a round of oinks from the panel. "Your voice is fire," Jenny McCarthy told Piglet, who revealed a childhood crush on Meg Ryan.

The judges suggested Piglet could be singers JC Chasez, Austin Mahomes, or Jordan or Jonathan Knight.

Black Swan followed up and shared that they have a fractured relationship with a loved one. "It hasn't always been an easy road for us," Black Swan said in their clue package, which also showed the scales of justice, a penny and a nickel. "The higher I flew, the harder it became for them to keep up. I saw their heart breaking, so I had to let them go. It was the hardest decision of my life. ... Eventually, we were able to fly back into each other's lives."

BLACK SWAN Image zoom Credit: FOX

Black Swan belted "In My Blood" by Shawn Mendes and afterward confessed to their childhood crush on D'Angelo. "He's just the one for me," Black Swan said. The judges thought pop stars Lindsay Lohan, Demi Lovato or Ashlee Simpson might be rocking the feathery outfit.

Chameleon rounded out Group B and shared a message of inspiration in their clue package. "I want everyone to feel proud showing their true colors," they said. That sentiment came from losing a loved one whom they looked out for. "When I was young, someone inseparable from me was constantly attacked for who she was," the color-changing lizard said. "It was hard to witness, but I helped lift her up until she ultimately leaned to embrace what made her unique."

The video also featured a rainbow paintbrush, a graduation cap, a block of cheese, a taxi with peaches on it, a tape measure and a Bonjour sign.

RELATED VIDEO: Kermit the Frog Says Missy Piggy Was Going to Be on The Masked Singer but 'Refused to Wear the Mask'

Chameleon's take on "21 Questions" by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg had the judges thinking it could be NBA stars Iman Shumpert or Dwayne Wade or rapper 2 Chainz underneath the colorful costume. Nash, 51, thought she knew the true identity of Chameleon — who crushed on Salma Hayek — because she used to date them, but didn't say who it might be.

Then wildcard contestant Crab came to steal one of their spots. In their clue package — which included a broken mirror, a calculator displaying "2 + 3" and the Mona Lisa — Crab revealed that their dream of being a star came true "in a flash." "Everyone around the globe wanted to be like me. I felt like a king crab," they said. "But with every blessing, tragedy seems to follow. It's been a struggle dealing with the darkness that has followed me and my family."

The oversized crustacean delivered a heartfelt performance of Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine" and opened up about their childhood crush on Janet Jackson. "We grew up together on Good Times," Crab said.

Crab received Bobby Brown, Johnny Gil and Lenny Kravitz as guesses from the panel.

Once the judges and virtual audience voted on their favorite performance of the night, they determined Crab would stick around — and that Grandpa Monster would have to be the one to unmask.

When his furry orange head came off, YouTuber Logan Paul appeared. "Singing is so scary for me and being in this costume, ironically, as restrictive as it is, it feels so freeing here," the controversial 25-year-old said. "It was a lot of fun."

GRANDPA MONSTER AND LOGAN PAUL Image zoom Credit: FOX; Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Paul also gave his pick to win the Golden Mask trophy.

"Good luck, Black Swan," he said. "I want her to win. She's very good."