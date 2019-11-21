While the judges and audiences alike didn’t expect to see Kelly Osbourne under the Ladybug costume after she got eliminated from The Masked Singer last week, Wednesday night’s reveal aligned with many of the panelists’ predictions.

Flamingo and Leopard paired off for the first showdown, and Flamingo led the night with a performance that judge Robin Thicke called “by far the best this season.” Then Rottweiler and Flower went up against one another on Wednesday’s episode. The studio audience voted on which two singers from each faceoff they wanted to move on to the next round, and the bottom two — Leopard and Flower — battled it out to stay in the competition.

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Thicke and returning guest judge Joel McHale ultimately chose Leopard to stick around for another week.

Host Nick Cannon then helped the Flower take off her mask, and underneath, Grammy winner Patti LaBelle was revealed. “I knew it!” Cannon remarked. “I didn’t want to say anything. We all had the feeling.”

Image zoom Patti LaBelle as the Flower on The Masked Singer. Paul R. Giunta/Getty; Michael Becker / FOX

LaBelle shouted out Gladys Knight’s experience on season 1 with inspiring how she approached her time on The Masked Singer.

“It feels awesome. It feels like I did win,” the “On My Own” singer, 75, said of her time on the Fox singing competition. “I loved it, I loved it. I didn’t change my voice, this is it. This what God gave me. When I heard Gladys Knight, I knew it was her and I knew when you first heard me nick knew, you all knew and I knew that you knew.”

Read on for more clues about the remaining The Masked Singer contestants and details on the hints that gave away the Flower’s identity.

Faceoff No. 1: Flamingo vs. Leopard



Image zoom Leopard; Flamingo Michael Becker / FOX (2)

FLAMINGO

Clues: her “chateau” on an island, Eiffel tower, Taj Mahal, “Ay dios mio” and a mariachi band; “I feel like I’m living in a fantasy.”; “I’m realizing this experience is teaching me to love my own voice for the first time in years.”; “I’m finally finding my center.”; “Straight up.”

Song: “Lady Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle

Judges’ guesses: Adrienne Bailon, Fantasia Barrino, Jillian Michaels, Bella Thorne

Additional clue: “When I started this show I was shaking in my feathers, but each performance has helped me build my confidence and now I feel like I can do anything.”

LEOPARD

Clues: a British flag; “When I was a teenager, I set myself free for the first time. Since then I’ve done my best to treat the world as my catwalk.”; “Whether I’m in New York or gay Paris.”; “I never want to forget that moment where I chose to just be me.”

Song: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

Judges’ guesses: Alec Baldwin, Jamie Foxx, Donald Glover, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Seal

Additional clue: “I want to tell everybody how perfect and exciting it has been playing the Leopard but how utterly shocked my little ones are going to be when they find out it’s me.”

Winner: Flamingo

Faceoff No. 2: Flower vs. Rottweiler