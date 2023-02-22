Former Bachelor Nick Viall Trades Roses for Clues About Medusa's Identity on 'The Masked Singer'

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the newly engaged Bachelor star, along with drag entertainer Shangela, will stop by the singing competition's ABBA Night on Wednesday

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 22, 2023 09:30 AM

Will you accept this clue?

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer, former Bachelor Nick Viall stops by to offer an additional clue for front-runner Medusa in the form of an airline ticket.

"It's a first-class ticket, flight number 1996," says the 42-year-old Viall Files podcast host, who got engaged to girlfriend Natalie Joy last month. "They're going to Tokyo."

Medusa then gives a bit more context: "I've taken a tour of the world and I love it. Want to know where I'm from? Take a little look closer."

Nick Viall Masked Singer
Michael Becker/FOX, Vivien Killilea/Getty

PEOPLE can also exclusively announce that RuPaul's Drag Race star and Dancing with the Stars finalist Shangela will also be delivering a clue on Wednesday's ABBA Night episode.

Last week during The Masked Singer's season 9 premiere, Medusa sang Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" to beat out Gnome and Mustang and move on in the competition. On Wednesay, Medusa will take on two new competitors.

Mustang turned out to be country singer Sara Evans, and Gnome unmasked as legendary actor Dick Van Dyke.

THE MASKED SINGER. Gnome in the season nine premiere episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, Feb.15 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Michael Becker/FOX ©2023 FOX Media LLC. C; BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Dick Van Dyke arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Michael Becker/FOX; Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun," Van Dyke, 97, told PEOPLE. "I was positive they wouldn't be able to guess who I was. And I was right!"

Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke hypothesized that the Mary Poppins star could be Dustin Hoffman or Robert De Niro. "I said, 'Those guys don't sing,'" Van Dyke continued. "I hope they would say [I was] a good singer, but they didn't."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

