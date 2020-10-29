The eliminated celeb asked host Nick Cannon of ex-wife Mariah Carey, "Are you going to get back together with her eventually?"

The Masked Singer Ousts First Group C Contestant — Find Out Who Was Behind the 'Fabulous' Lips

After taking a week off to let Major League Baseball do its thing with the World Series, The Masked Singer returned Wednesday and Group C made its debut.

Squiggly Monster, Mushroom, Broccoli, Jellyfish and Lips took the stage for the first time, which meant judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke offered up their final set of first impression guesses. After each performance, host Nick Cannon asked each disguised celebrity about their costumes in an attempt to obtain a little more information about who might be under the mask.

Squiggly Monster kicked off the night with a soulful rendition of Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." Mushroom followed up with an unexpected take on "This Woman's Work" by Maxwell, which Scherzinger called "the most transcending performance we've ever had on The Masked Singer."

After giving social media-heavy clues, Broccoli surprised the judges with a tribute to rock and roll legends Stevie Ray Vaughn and Jerry Lee Lewis using a voice that Scherzinger called "older, more seasoned."

Lips closed out the evening by paying homage to New York City with a spirited version of Odessey's "Native New Yorker." Unfortunately, Lips' first performance would also be her last. She came in last place when the audience and judges voted for their favorite performance of the night and had to take off her mask.

Jeong selected Mariah Carey for his first impression guess, while Thicke went with Sandra Bernhard. McCarthy opted for Wendy Williams, and Scherzinger agreed.

And the ladies guessed correctly. When Lips removed her mask to show more than just her mouth, Williams appeared on stage.

"Well, first of all, they're fabulous," the talk show host, 56, said of why she wanted to be Lips. "I can't sing, I can't dance, but I know how to have fun."

Cannon said he and Williams recently talked on the phone, telling her, "You keep a great secret."

As for Jeong's guess of pop superstar and Cannon's ex-wife Carey, Williams asked him, "Are you going to get back together with her eventually? We belong together!"

Squiggly Monster

Song: “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Clues: salami; a penguin; a videogame, a button, chocolate chip cookies; yarn; a stethoscope; “a worrywart and a maniac”; “the father figure and the scoundrel”; “a hyperactive voice of the people”; “People always roll their eyes at me.”; “I’ll stop talking in circles and just be direct.” “I’m no dumbo, but ladies, let’s be honest, I’m easy on the eyes.”; “Breaking news! Tonight I’m bringing the squiggle juice.”

What’s the best part about being the Squiggly Monster? “Well, it’s just awesome. I mean, I just want to make people happy and spread peace and love. And another thing is, this is actually the size of my real head. Huge head.”

Mushroom

Song: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

Clues: Star Search; orange curtains; a hot dog cart; gardening tools; a cricket playing violin; “young, scrappy and hungry”; “the shroom where it happens”; “rise up”; “How does a mushroom grow up to be a healer and a scholar?”; “I started out in the rat race at a job that may surprise you. Then the world turned upside down and I got my shot to turn a hobby into a career.”; “At first the suits didn’t understand me.”; “I kept growing and grinding until somebody said yes to this.”; “It may have been a broken road to get here but it means the world to share my story on this stage.”

Did you turn to mush when you first saw this costume? “A bit, yes. But earth is such a beautiful place and as the Mushroom I want to remind everyone that we are all connected.”

Jellyfish

Song: “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie

Clues: Instaglam social media platform; The Little(ish) Jellyfish storybook; a tiara; a flower crown; Glochella; a sign reading: New Rules: No Rough Guys, No just can’t get enough guys, No chest always so puffed guys; baby powder; bubbles; an angelfish; a candle; “I reigned supreme over an entire underwater kingdom, but after moving from coast to coast for so long, my castle started to feel like a gilded cage.”; “It was time for this princess to journey into the real world and finally experience all the cool fun things I missed out on like making friends, going to parties, and just being free.”; “I’m going with the flow.”

What you made you decide to come out on stage as a giant jellyfish? “Jellyfish have a powerful sting. I’m really competitive with myself. I wanted to come here and prove something.”

Broccoli

Song: “House Is Rockin’/Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going’ On” by Stevie Ray Vaughn/Jerry Lee Lewis

Clues: 60 Million likes; 75 comments; a soup can; two pepper dogs; Salad Spinner Carwash; LD1ESMN license plate; a swing; “Here’s Broccoli baby!”; “A contest greased the wheel for my career and now I’m so humbled to work with the biggest artists.”; “I’ve been on many stages.”

Are you a big fan of broccoli? “I love broccoli. I eat it all the time ‘cause I believe in being healthy.”

Lips

Song: “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey

Clues: a disco ball; disco fries; an ice cream cone topped with two cherries; electric shock; roller-skating; cheetah print; West Wing Snack Car; “You may have strong opinions about me, but I always speak my truth.”; “I have a big mouth and I love making waves.”; “Isn’t that fire?”; “While I’ve been shocking the public for decades, they’d never expect to see me on this stage.”

Judges’ guesses: Sandra Bernhard, Allison Janney, Wendy Williams

Did you always want to be a giant pair of red lips? “Why not? They’re sexy and when I do get my filler, they’re this big before they deflate. Jenny, you know what I’m talking about.”