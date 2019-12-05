With two episodes left before the finale, four of the Masked Singer semifinalists sang for a chance at the Golden Mask on Wednesday night.

Butterfly and Fox paired off for the first showdown, and following both performances, the studio audience decided Fox’s take on “Haven’t Met You Yet” earned him the right to move on in the competition. Guest judge Joel McHale praised it as the “best performance I’ve ever seen on this show.”

RELATED: Kelly Rowland Denies She’s the Butterfly on The Masked Singer amid Fan Speculation

Then Thingamajig and Tree went head-to-head. Flirting with judge Nicole Scherzinger in his clue package and again on stage couldn’t keep Thingamajig safe, though. Tree jingled her way to the next round with a rendition of “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” leaving Butterfly and Thingamajig to battle it out in the showdown round.

Ultimately judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and McHale picked Thingamajig to stick around for another week, sending Butterfly home.

Image zoom Butterfly; Michelle Williams Michael Becker/FOX; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Host Nick Cannon gave Butterfly a hand taking off her mask, and once they both managed to remove the bug head, Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams was exposed. “I knew it!” Cannon gasped after Williams’ unmasking. McCarthy, Scherzinger and Thicke had guessed Williams, 40, as well.

“It was a beautiful experience,” the former girl group member, who appeared in Aida, Chicago and Once on This Island on Broadway, said of her time on The Masked Singer. “Yes I’ve been on big stages, but for me personally, this was something for me to know like, ‘No, you got this!’ What a confidence builder. And you’re right, you know, I haven’t worked all year, since December of last year, so this was a way to come back strong.”

Read on for the clues that helped the judges suspect Williams was under the Butterfly disguise, plus the additional clue each contestant gave following their performance.

Faceoff No. 1: Butterfly vs. Fox



Image zoom Butterfly; Fox Michael Becker / FOX

BUTTERFLY

Clues: a football, a teapot with a “Hot, 100 degrees” tag; a Playbill; “I’m used to sharing the stage with giants, only here I can feel myself becoming something stronger than I ever was before.”; “This metamorphosis has allowed me to tackle some of my deepest insecurities.”; “If you want my future, forget my past.”; “I’m done apologizing for who I used to be.”

Song: “Sorry Not Sorry” by Demi Lovato

Judges’ guesses: Leona Lewis, Monica, Michelle Williams, Kerry Washington

Additional clue: “Hearing all of your compliments, I am brought to tears after every performance because you guys have helped take away the securities I have about my voice.”

FOX

Clues: the Fox playing piano with a younger fox; four men dressed in white Morphsuits; a chalkboard with the words “Yes, and” written on it; “a true blue superhero”

Song: “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

Judges’ guesses: Taye Diggs, Jamie Foxx, AJ McLean

Additional clue: “I am so glad that I’m getting the chance to work with my friends even though my friends don’t know they’re working with me.”

Winner: Fox

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Drew Pinsky Spills on All His Amazing ‘Masked Singer’ Experiences

Faceoff No. 2: Thingamajig vs. Tree



Image zoom Thingamajig; Tree Michael Becker / FOX.

THINGAMAJIG

Clues: Thingamajig marrying himself; a single silver ring; an envelope addressed to “My love Maryland”; “In my line of work, I’m used to hustling every day.”; “My can-do attitude is what’s gotten me this far in the competition; “I’ve got to be my own No. 1 right now.” “second pick”; “S suffered a setback recently.”; “Now that I got my groove back, I’m more laser-focused than ever to make it to the end.”

Song: “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé

Judges’ guesses: Montell Jordan, Brian McKnight, Dennis Rodman

Additional clue: “Nicole, what’s your perfect date? Because I want to start planning ahead.”

TREE

Clues: a framed embroidery sign reading, “What is a friend?”; burning dynamite; soup cans; a witch hat; Tree jumping on the bed; “smelly cat”; “I feel like I’ve finally come into my own.”; “I need to remember to simmer down and save some energy for the stage.”

Song: “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

Judges’ guesses: Ana Gasteyer, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Mullally, Molly Shannon, Nia Vardalos

Additional clue: “Being the tree is so much fun. I love it. It’s all-consuming though and I’ve let my other responsibilities fall to the wayside while I’m doing this.”

Winner: Tree

RELATED: The Masked Singer: Who’s Been Revealed So Far?

Smackdown: Butterfly vs.Thingamajig

Though McCarthy thought Thingamajig wouldn’t hit any bumps on his road to the finals, he had to sing his way there with a booty-shaking version of “Caught Up” by Usher. Butterfly gave a forceful performance of “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, but the judges picked Thingamajig to move forward — and continue his pursuit of Scherzinger.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.