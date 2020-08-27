The Masked Singer Announces Season 4 Premiere Date — and Teases New Costumes!

The singing competition will return to Fox on Sept. 23

News of a gremlin, a seahorse and broccoli starring together on TV could only mean The Masked Singer will soon be back.

The Fox singing competition announced Wednesday that its fourth season will premiere Sept. 23 after a sneak peek episode airs Sept. 13 following an NFL doubleheader. A teaser for the upcoming season revealed the names of the characters the undercover celebrities will be dressed as when they take the stage. Among the new getups: Baby Alien, Broccoli, Crocodile, Dragon, Gremlin, Giraffe, Jellyfish, Popcorn, Mushroom, Seahorse, Snow Owl, Squiggly Monster, Sun and Whatchamacallit (perhaps a sibling to season 2's Thingamajig).

While the network only offered quick glimpses of a few of the disguises in the teaser video posted Wednesday, it did give a full look at the pink Crocodile costume. And last month, The Masked Singer gave some clues as to who might be under the ensembles in a trailer for season 4.

Image zoom Season 4's Crocodile Fox

Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will all be back when the show returns in September, and Nick Cannon will continue hosting. Jeong, 51, will also host a new show called I Can See Your Voice, which will premiere after The Masked Singer on Sept. 23.

