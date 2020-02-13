The Masked Singer Announces 45-City Live Tour — Featuring Local Celebrities!

The Masked Singer is on the move!

Fox’s hit singing competition show is hitting the road for a live-show national tour, Right Angle Entertainment announced Thursday.

The North American tour will kick off May 28 in Detroit, Michigan, before singing its way to more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

“Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages,” the press release stated.

Each live show will feature two celebrity guests hosts, along with a local celebrity hidden under a disguise to keep audiences guessing. At the end of each live show, the celebrity will be unmasked.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Joins Masked Singer as Guest Judge — and a Masked Dancer Spin-Off Is in the Works!

Image zoom Michael Becker / FOX

And the tour isn’t the only extension of The Masked Singer fans can expect to see. Last month, Fox announced a new spin-off titled The Masked Dancer.

Based on the spoof first introduced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the show will feature celebrities such as Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and more showing off their best dance moves. (A premiere date has not yet been set.)

“This is going to be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping,” said Ellen DeGeneres, who will serve as an executive producer. “And I cannot wait!”

Meanwhile, season 3 of the competition show is currently airing Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

For the full Masked Singer tour schedule and ticket information, fans can visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.