5 New Contestants Make Their The Masked Singer Season 7 Debut — and This Supermodel Gets Sent Home

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer.

After sending Firefly through to the Masked Singer finale last week, five new disguised celebrities competed for a spot of their own.

First, Team Cuddly sent out Miss Teddy. The bear's clue-merical package showed Santa Claus, a pillow fight, garbage, a caterpillar transforming into a butterfly and a directing chair with a laughing emoji. Missy Teddy belted Taylor Dayne's "Tell it My Heart" and afterward, host Cannon, 41, asked Teddy what it felt like to be so huggable.

"I just wanted to let you know that I felt like we've all needed the biggest, warmest hug that we could all get after everything we've all been through," Miss Teddy said. "I love you and want you to feel loved."

The panel suggested Miss Teddy could be singers Jill Scott, CeCe Peniston or Loretta Devine.

Next, Hydra represented Team Bad. A shark, skis, Miami, beach balls with a bull on them, a Magic -8-ball reading "ask your amigos" and an ATM all appeared in Hydra's clue-merical.

The three-headed dragon covered Train's "Hey Soul Sister" and confused the judges as to how many people could be inside the costume. The panel suspected Hydra might be The Big Lebowski's Jeff Bridges, Steve Buscemi and John Goodman, or Three Amigos! stars Chevy Chase, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Ringmaster continued the night for Team Good and their clue-mercial package included a mug with Miley Cyrus in the state of Montana, a tic-tac-toe board, a sweet southern beverage and a Golden State driver's license. Continuing with the Cyrus vibe, Ringmaster sang the pop star's hit "The Climb."

"I am so excited to be here. Thank you for having me," Ringmaster said. "And Nicole, it's good to see you again."

Scherzinger, 43, thought Ringmaster might be Oliva Rodrigo, and her fellow panelists mentioned Kelly Clarkson and Kacey Musgraves.

Another Team Cuddly member, Lemur, introduced themselves with a clue-mercial package that featured a guitar lamp, Hart magazine, eye cream, a rolling stone and a mention of being vegan.

The fuzzy purple and white creature sang "I Feel the Earth Move" by Carole King. After she wrapped, Cannon asked Lemur if she enjoyed dazzling an audience. "I like to think I do," Lemur responded. "I love the lights, camera and action."

The judges guessed Jennifer Aniston, Melanie Griffith and Molly Shannon as possibilities for Lemur's identity.

Armadillo rounded out the evening for Team Good. Their clue-merical displayed rocks, a beefcake, sausage and included mention of "snuggling up to my lady.

The mammal got sneaky with their rendition of "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers. "I was born on a mountain and raised in a cave — scrapin' and singing is all I crave," Armadillo declared.

Action stars Vin Diesel, Erik Estrada and Chuck Norris were guesses for Armadillo.

Following all five performances, the judges and studio audience cast their votes for their favorite of the night. Once the ballots had been counted, Cannon revealed that Lemur received the fewest number of votes and would be unmasking.

The panel's final guesses ranged from Goldie Hawn and Pamela Anderson to Christie Brinkley and Melanie Griffith. Surprisingly, Jeong's guess of Brinkley, 68, ended up being correct, as the supermodel appeared under the big-eyed mask.

