Maisie Williams Reveals She 'Resented' Her Game of Thrones Character While Coming Into Womanhood

Being on Game of Thrones wasn't always the easiest experience for series alum Maisie Williams.

In an interview with British GQ, the 24-year-old actress said entering puberty impacted her view of her tomboy character, Arya Stark.

"I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn't express who I was becoming," she told the publication. "And then I also resented my body, because it wasn't aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated."

Asked specifically what she missed about working on the popular HBO series, Williams said: "Can I say none of it?"

"I don't think it's healthy [to miss it], because I loved it," she continued. "I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don't want to associate that with feelings of pain."

Williams has previously discussed the body image issues she endured while filming the fantasy drama, saying it became a problem once her "body started to mature" around the second or third season.

"Arya was still very much trying to be disguised as a boy, and I had really short hair and they would constantly cover me in dirt and shade my nose so it looked really broad and I look really manly," she recalled to Vogue in 2019. "They'd also put this strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started."

Williams had begun portraying Arya in her early teen years. For her efforts in the role, she received two Emmy Award nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

The show's success skyrocketed the cast into the spotlight. But Williams has admitted she "struggled" with the fame the show brought her way.

"Really, we all did," she previously told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2020. "But what was so wonderful was that we had so many actors on the show who had been acting for a long time. They gave incredible advice and let me rant on about, 'Oh, I feel my words were misinterpreted in this interview.'"

"I was surrounded by people who could tell me, 'It just happens, you have to let it go, it's not a big deal,'" she continued. "That made it all a lot easier."

Being a part of the series wasn't all bad for Williams. One year after Game of Thrones' eight-season run concluded, Williams said she was "so happy" with how things turned out for her character.