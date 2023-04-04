'M*A*S*H' Actress Judy Farrell Dead at 84 After a Stroke: Report

Judy Farrell, who was best known for her role of Nurse Able on M*A*S*H, has died. She was 84.

The actress died Sunday in a hospital nine days after having a stroke, Farell's son Michael confirmed to TMZ.

Following the stroke, Judy reportedly remained conscious and was able squeeze her loved ones' hands while hospitalized, though she was not able to speak.

Micheal did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her M*A*S*H costar Loretta Swit, who played Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, paid tribute to Farrell, calling her "family" following the news of her death.

"Judy was a most beautiful woman — inside and out. We grew up together," she told Fox News Digital. "She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able."

Farrell appeared as Nurse Able in eight episodes of M*A*S*H, which ran for 11 seasons on CBS from 1972 to 1983. It followed a team of doctors and medical support staff working at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea, during the Korean War.

The series starred Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce and Farrell's first husband Mike Farrell — whom she divorced in 1983 — later joined the cast as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt. Alda reunited with Mike in September in honor of the show's 50th anniversary.

In 2018, Judy looked back at particularly memorable moment from filming M*A*S*H with Alda.

"I did an episode where Hawkeye goes to fix a gas stove in the nurse's tent and it blows up, making him temporarily blind. Alan decided to make it so he really couldn't see," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "I ended up being the nurse who led him around, except I was always bumping him into stuff because I didn't know how to lead a blind person around."

"At one point," she added, "Alan turned to me and said, 'Do your children trust you?'"

She also had roles on television shows including Get Smart, Fame, The Partridge Family and Quincy, M.E. On the big screen, she appeared in films including J.W. Coop, Chapter Two and Long-Term Relationship.

She is also credited as a writer on the soap opera Port Charles from 1998 to 2003.

She is survived by her second husband Joe Bratcher — whom she married in 1985 — and her two children with Mike, Michael and Erin.