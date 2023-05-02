Entertainment TV 'M*A*S*H' Actress Eileen Saki Dead at 79 "Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you," M*A*S*H costar Jeff Maxwell shared of the late actress, who died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on Monday By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 2, 2023 05:52 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: CBS Eileen Saki, best known for playing bar owner Rosie on M*A*S*H, has died. She was 79. PEOPLE has confirmed the actress died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on Monday. "Eileen Saki passed away peacefully in Los Angeles yesterday, May 1st," her manager Camilla Fluxman Pines said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January." "She was a lung cancer survivor in 2004," she added. "She got a second chance at auditioning and working in the industry that she loved so much — she shot a couple big commercials shortly before her diagnosis." "She was often recognized by face or even just voice by people who knew they knew her 'from somewhere' — and loved talking to young actors about the journey." Paying Tribute to the Celebrities Who Have Died in 2023 Saki's former costar Jeff Maxwell, who portrayed Pvt. Igor Straminsky on the CBS series, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post for his MASH Matters Podcast. "Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie," he shared. "On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen's final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could." "We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day," he added. "You are invited to do the same." "Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you. #GoodbyeFarewellandAmen" Alan Alda Reflects on M*A*S*H's 50th Anniversary — and Its Legacy Maxwell, 76, also shared a video of his "favorite Eileen Saki moments, including her recent commercial work, screentime with Mickey Rooney & Dom DeLuise, and a scene with a certain sassy bartender." On M*A*S*H, she played the role of Rosie for eight episodes after taking over the role from Frances Fong and Shizuko Hoshi. Alan Alda Discusses M*A*S*H Moment That 'Shocked the Audience' for Show's 50th Anniversary In addition to work on M*A*S*H — which ran for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983 — Saki had roles on CHiPs, Good Times, Gimme a Break! and Without a Trace. On the big screen, she also appeared in 1981's History of the World, Part I with Mel Brooks and 1984's Splash starring Tom Hanks. She most recently starred in an ad for Uber Eats alongside L.A. Rams player Aaron Donald. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Saki is survived by husband Bob Borgen.