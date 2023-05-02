'M*A*S*H' Actress Eileen Saki Dead at 79

"Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you," M*A*S*H costar Jeff Maxwell shared of the late actress, who died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on Monday

Published on May 2, 2023 05:52 PM
EILEEN SAKI MASH
Photo: CBS

Eileen Saki, best known for playing bar owner Rosie on M*A*S*H, has died. She was 79.

PEOPLE has confirmed the actress died of pancreatic cancer in Los Angeles on Monday.

"Eileen Saki passed away peacefully in Los Angeles yesterday, May 1st," her manager Camilla Fluxman Pines said in a statement to PEOPLE. "She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January."

"She was a lung cancer survivor in 2004," she added. "She got a second chance at auditioning and working in the industry that she loved so much — she shot a couple big commercials shortly before her diagnosis."

"She was often recognized by face or even just voice by people who knew they knew her 'from somewhere' — and loved talking to young actors about the journey."

Saki's former costar Jeff Maxwell, who portrayed Pvt. Igor Straminsky on the CBS series, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post for his MASH Matters Podcast.

"Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie," he shared. "On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen's final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could."

"We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day," he added. "You are invited to do the same."

"Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you. #GoodbyeFarewellandAmen"

Maxwell, 76, also shared a video of his "favorite Eileen Saki moments, including her recent commercial work, screentime with Mickey Rooney & Dom DeLuise, and a scene with a certain sassy bartender."

​​On M*A*S*H, she played the role of Rosie for eight episodes after taking over the role from Frances Fong and Shizuko Hoshi.

In addition to work on M*A*S*H — which ran for 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983 — Saki had roles on CHiPs, ​​Good Times, Gimme a Break! and Without a Trace. On the big screen, she also appeared in 1981's History of the World, Part I with Mel Brooks and 1984's Splash starring Tom Hanks.

She most recently starred in an ad for Uber Eats alongside L.A. Rams player Aaron Donald.

Saki is survived by husband Bob Borgen.

