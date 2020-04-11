M*A*S*H Actor and Former NFL Star Timothy Brown Dead at 82

Image zoom

Timothy Brown, an NFL star-turned-actor, has died. He was 82.

Brown, who spent much of his NFL career on the Philadelphia Eagles, passed away on Saturday, April 4, according to his obituary. The athlete reportedly suffered from dementia.

“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles CEO and Chairman Jeffry Lurie said in a statement.

“A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility,” Lurie continued.

“He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career,” he added. “Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”

After being cut from the Green Bay Packers by then-coach Vince Lombardi after just one game with the team, Brown landed with the Eagles, where he played until he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 1968, marking his last season.

Brown was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Upon his retirement from the NFL, Brown turned to acting, and was one of the only actors to appear in the M*A*S*H movie and TV show. He portrayed Capt. Oliver Harmon ‘Spearchucker’ Jones in a handful of episodes of the 1970s series, according to IMDB.

He went on to appear in several TV shows including S.W.A.T., The Rookies, T.J. Hooker and Benson.

Brown was also a probation officer in Los Angeles for more than 15 years at the Camp Kilpatrick Juvenile Detention Center.

He is survived by his son Sean Brown, sister Della Mitchell, and two grandchildren, Deadline reported. The family is planning a memorial service for May 24, which would have been the star’s 83rd birthday, according to the outlet.