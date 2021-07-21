Mary Tyler Moore Documentary in the Works with Lena Waithe Set to Produce: She Was 'an Icon'

Mary Tyler Moore is getting the documentary treatment.

The famed actress, who died in 2017, is set to be the focus of a new documentary produced by Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions and Endeavor Content, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Tuesday.

Titled Being Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Documentary, the upcoming project will be directed by James Adolphus and will explore "the personal and professional journey of the star, businesswoman and advocate best known for her portrayal of a single, successful and professional woman of television in The Mary Tyler Moore Show," per the outlet.

The film has the support of the actress' estate, with her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, also set to serve as an executive producer.

Being Mary is currently eyeing a 2022 release.

Moore, who played Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961 through 1966, then went on to play Mary Richards in the groundbreaking The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which aired from 1970 to 1977.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Waithe, 37, described Moore as "an icon, mystery and an inspiration."

"With the help of her loving husband, Robert, and her friends and colleagues we hope to reveal that America's sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on," the star said.

"We love Mary for embodying the modern woman on television and defining a vision of womanhood that continues to inspire generations of Americans," added Adolphus, 43. "In Being Mary, we honor that legacy by sharing her brilliant and nuanced life story. To have Lena and Robert's support in this endeavor is both humbling and an honor."

Echoing similar sentiments, Moore's widow said in his own statement: "In her high school yearbook, Mary wrote: 'The world is always ready to receive talent with open arms'… and Mary always sought to surround herself with the best.