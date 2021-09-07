Mary Steenburgen Gushes Over Son Charlie's Wedding to Lily Collins: 'Luckiest Mother in the World'

Mary Steenburgen is one happy mother-in-law!

The actress, 68, gushed over her son Charlie McDowell's Colorado wedding to Lily Collins on Instagram Tuesday, sharing that she's still floating on cloud nine three days after they tied the knot.

"Charlie, my son, and Lily, my daughter-in-law!!!" Steenburgen wrote alongside a photo of the newlyweds smiling in their wedding-day best.

"Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other," Steenburgen continued. "My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream. But it is all real, and I feel like the luckiest mother in the world."

Mary Steenburgen Mary Steenburgen, Charlie McDowell | Credit: Cedar & Pines Photography

The photo Steenburgen shared had evidently been screen-grabbed, as tags were left up on the picture.

"Mom, next time I get married just ask for the photo instead of posting a screenshot with the tags showing," McDowell joked in a comment on his mom's post. "Also I love you."

In another post, Steenburgen shared a photo with her son standing in the doorway of a cabin at Dunton Hot Springs, where the wedding took place over the weekend.

"Most glorious weekend ever," the actress wrote.

Following Collins' engagement to McDowell in September 2020, Steenburgen shared her excitement with another Instagram post, saying that she couldn't wait for the Emily in Paris actress to be part of their family.

Lily Collins Charlie McDowell wedding Chrlie McDowell, Lily Collins | Credit: Cedar & Pines Photography

"Our family is over the moon to welcome Lily into our midst," she wrote at the time. "Truthfully, she had us all at hello. As a mom, this is what you dream of for your children.....to find a soulmate in life that gets you and wants you to be the best you can be. The two of them radiate joy and they make even this moment in time shine with hope and promise and laughter. I can't stop smiling!"

Collins and McDowell announced their marriage on social media earlier on Tuesday.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife," Collins wrote in an Instagram post. "On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…⁣"