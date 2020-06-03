Mary Pat Gleason, A Cinderella Story and Mom Actress, Dies at 70

Actress Mary Pat Gleason has died. She was 70.

Gleason's manager confirmed the news to Variety, revealing the late star, who appeared in countless TV and film projects throughout the past four decades, died of cancer on Tuesday, June 2.

Writer and director Ron Fassler also shared the news on Facebook, posting a sweet tribute to his late friend.

"Mary Pat Gleason, one of the dearest and sweetest people I have ever had the pleasure to know, passed away last night at the age of seventy. She has 174 credits on her IMDB page (with one unreleased film still to come), but she was so much more than a wonderful actress," Fassler wrote.

"She was one of a kind. So caring, so funny, and so delicious to be around, that I find it hard to imagine a world without her shining presence and smiling face. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved her," he continued.

"Let's all raise a glass to her this evening as one and offer a final toast and a fond farewell in her memory," Fassler concluded.

Born in Lake City, Minnesota, Gleason spent the last years of her life in Los Angeles, California.

She acted in a number of shows and films over the years, including the comedy series Mom, which follows single mom Christy (Anna Faris) as she welcomes her mother Bonnie (Alison Janney) back into her life. Gleason appeared on the series for eight episodes as Mary.

Her other TV credits include, Will & Grace, Life in Pieces, Desperate Housewives, WTF 101, How to Get Away with Murder, Shameless, Instant Mom, Scandal, Sex and the City and more.

She also appeared in A Cinderella Story, the Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and the upcoming movie Pencil Town.

In 1986, Gleason won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding drama series writing team for her work on The Guiding Light.

Following news of her death, several fans have paid tribute to the late star on Twitter.

"Very sad to learn one of my favorite character actresses, Mary Pat Gleason, passed away yesterday aged 70. In her decades-long career, she guest-starred on so many popular shows, including ER, Friends, Will and Grace Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives and mom. RIP," one fan wrote.

"Just heard the very sad news about Mary Pat Gleason. She was a wonderful character actress who you might remember from The Middle Man Series," another said.