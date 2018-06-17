West Wing Actress Mary McCormack Says Her Husband's Tesla Burst Into Flames 'Out of the Blue'

Mary McCormack has called out Tesla, sharing a video of her husband’s Model S catching fire while in traffic in California — — and the automaker tells PEOPLE it’s investigating the matter.

Footage posted by the West Wing star, 49, on Twitter shows flames coming from under the car of her spouse, British director and producer Michael Morris.

“This is what happened to my husband and his car today,” she captioned the post. “No accident, out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over.”

She added, “And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him.” (The couple are parents to three daughters: Margaret, 13, Rose, 11, and Lillian, 6.)

Mary McCormack/Twitter

McCormack also responded to Twitter followers with their questions about the incident, revealing that it wasn’t a self-driving car and her husband was “barely moving in traffic” when the incident occurred.

When asked, “Do they know what happened?” the actress replied, “No word from them.”

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

Happy new year. X pic.twitter.com/zVYHn1DxfZ — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) January 2, 2017

A Tesla spokesperson tells PEOPLE, “We offer our support to local authorities and are glad our customer is safe. This is an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, and we are investigating the incident to find out what happened.”

Tesla acknowledged that rare fires occur but stated their cars are safer than a gas engine and safety is a top priority in their designs.