ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

"The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office performed a post-mortem examination on the decedent and determined that the decedent's manner of death was an accident, due to asphyxiation, due to warm water drowning," NYSP Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller said.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that investigators thought Mara, who was 61 at the time of her death, could have slipped and hit her head while getting out of the river — which may have caused her to fall back in and drown. They specifically noted alleged "face abrasions" found on her body.