Mary-Louise Parker Poses in Rare Photo with Two Children at Her New York City Broadway Premiere

Mary-Louise Parker had her biggest cheerleaders by her side at the premiere of her new Broadway show.

At the opening night of The Sound Inside on Thursday evening, the actress’s two children showed their support for their famous mother, who stars in the theatrical production. Parker, 55, pose with daughter Caroline “Ash” Aberash, 12, and son William Atticus, 15, on the Studio 54 Theatre red carpet in New York City.

For their time out on the town, the trio color-coordinated in hues of black and blue. Parker opted for a blue and black blazer, which she paired with a sheer black top and black pants. As for her children, Caroline donned a midi-length black dress and matching strappy heels, while William sported a blue jacket and dress pants, dark shoes and a white dress shirt.

Parker shares William with former boyfriend Billy Crudup, whom she split from before her son’s birth. She adopted Caroline from Ethiopia in August 2007.

While Parker has starred in countless TV and film projects, she’s called motherhood the best role she’s ever taken.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2009, Parker said at the 5th Annual Worldwide Orphans benefit gala in New York City that “becoming a mom is the best thing that’s happened to me.”

“I’ll be the first to admit that it can be very hard to raise two kids, but I absolutely love it,” she said. “I can’t imagine what my life would be without my children.”

On her choice to adopt Caroline, Parker said it was the “best decision I’ve ever made.”

Parenthood has also taught her a lot about herself.

“They really put you in touch on how little you know and how little you are capable of and much you are capable of,” she said in 2009. “They are very humbling, children. I am more patient now. I’ve become much more patient.”

In the years since her son and daughter have graduated from adolescence into their preteen and teenage years, she’s intentionally created an open dialogue with her children to talk about any and everything.