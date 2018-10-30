Mary Lou Retton Opens Up After Announcing Her Divorce on DWTS: 'Secrets Keep You Locked Up'

Mary Lou Retton had an emotional week on Dancing with the Stars — but she has no regrets.

The retired Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast announced her divorce from husband of 27 years, Shannon Kelly, in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode. Though she was eliminated later that night, she’s glad she shared the news with her fans.

“Secrets keep you locked up and it really wasn’t that big of a secret, divorce. How many people go through … a lot,” she told Extra after her final performance. “In my mind I was like, ‘I lost, I am a failure,’ and that’s just not the case. We’re just moving on, we’re just moving on, it’s all good, the relationship is still there.”

As for whether she’s ready to start dating again?

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” she said. “If it happens, it happens.”

On the show, Retton, 50, opened up about the split to her pro dancing partner Sasha Farber, admitting that the separation “was hard.” (Their divorce was finalized in February.)

“I felt very alone,” she told Farber.

Although their marriage is over, the athlete said she and her ex are on good terms.

“It’s something that had really needed to happen for a long time,” she said. “We still love one another, but we weren’t great together anymore.”

Greg Mathieson/REX/Shutterstock

Throughout the process, Retton had the support of the couple’s four daughters: Shayla, 23, McKenna, 21, Skyla, 18, and Emma, 16.

“Thank God for my four girls,” she told Farber. “They loved me unconditionally.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC

And despite being sent home, Retton held her head high.

“This has been the time of my life,” Retton she said after being eliminated. “I hadn’t challenged myself in decades, and I challenged myself and I’m off to a fresh start.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.tv