Mary Jo Eustace Says She Made Peace with Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling at Son Jack's Birthday

Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling have made amends with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace.

The Canadian actress was married to McDermott, 52, from 1993-2006 until he famously left her for Spelling. This week, Eustace, 57, appeared on his podcast, Daddy Issues with Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris, and discussed how she reconciled with her ex-husband and his new wife.

“We hadn’t talked in over three years,” McDermott said to Eustace, who claimed that he had blocked her phone number.

“We would get into this routine,” he said. “She’d text me something or I’d text her and we’d get into this back and forth off just being nasty to each other. And then finally I go, ‘Okay I have had enough, I am blocking you.’ “

“He blocked me all the time,” Eustace adde. “Sometimes he thought he blocked me and he hadn’t, and sometimes he did. His blocking skills weren’t 100 percent, sometimes I got through.”

But on Friday night, McDermott unblocked Eustace and faced her with Spelling, 46, by his side to celebrate the exes’ son Jack McDermott‘s 21st birthday.

“Our son Jack turned 21, so he came into town from San Francisco with some of his friends, and we went and had a lovely dinner,” he said. “Tori and Mary Jo were communicating about the party, and then the texts started to get friendly.”

“She didn’t block me. She lets me text her,” said Eustace, who publicly discussed the dissolution of her marriage in her 2009 book Divorce Sucks.

McDermott explained how, much to his surprise, the women quickly bonded at the dinner.

“Through all this it started this dialogue, and the dialogue got friendlier and friendlier,” he recalled. “Cut to Friday night at the restaurant, Tori sits down, Mary Jo is to her left, I am to the right of Tori. Tori turns her back on me the whole night, turns into Mary Jo, and that is when the lovefest began.”

“We talked before, but this was a whole new level of love, I have to admit,” Eustace said of her relationship with Spelling. “The first thing she said was, ‘I’ll sit beside you’ and she did. It was on, it was full game-on. Three or four hours, we had the most amazing time. We had incredible conversations. She was patting my hair a lot. She liked to pat my hair.”

The women got along so well that Eustace even shared a photo to Instagram of her and Spelling, writing, “Epic Night with new friends @torispelling and family. Happy Birthday @thejackmonty The Queens have arrived❤️.”

After McDermott said on the podcast that he was “thrilled” about the women bonding, Eustace said that she went into that night wanting peace with the couple.

“I had made a decision before we went to the dinner that whatever happened in the past, we moved beyond it and there was no animosity,” she said. “I really just wanted to move on. Dean and Jack are getting along famously, they are getting along really great which I love. Tori and I have been dealing with each other on a different matter, and she’s been fabulous and understanding and wonderful.”

Eustace, who adopted daughter Lola, 14, after her divorce from McDermott, added that she and Spelling “actually have kind of similar personalities” and that they got along “amazing.”

McDermott married Spelling in May 2006, just three months after his divorce from Eustace was finalized. The couple have five children: Liam Aaron, 12, Stella Doreen, 11, Hattie Margaret, 8, Finn Davey, 7, and Beau Dean, 2½.