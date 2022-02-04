Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that Cosby won't be returning to the Bravo hit after she skipped the RHOSLC reunion taping in early January

Mary Cosby Is Not Returning to RHOSLC for Season 3: 'She Knew Her Fate,' Says Source

Mary Cosby's time on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is likely over, according to a source close to production.

Despite the fact that Cosby, 49, denied reports of her departure on Twitter Friday, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that she will not be returning to the Bravo show for season 3.

"Mary has not been filming," a source close to production tells PEOPLE. "Her tweet is surprising as she knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."

Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rumors of Cosby's possible departure have been circulating for weeks. Early last month, PEOPLE confirmed through a source that Cosby "has not filmed anything" for the upcoming season 3 after she skipped the show's second season reunion taping in early January.

On Friday, Cosby spoke out amid reports that she's leaving the Bravo hit after two seasons, calling any speculation about a potential exit "a complete lie."

"This story is not true!! This is a complete fabrication," she wrote on Twitter. "A complete lie! I have not spoke [sic] to anyone!!

RHOSLC premiered on Bravo in November 2020, starring Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Jennie Nguyen joined the group in the show's sophomore run.

Cosby previously explained her absence from the season 2 reunion, saying she felt the other women would "tell lies" about her.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," she later explained of her absence during a conversation on Twitter Spaces hosted by Twitter user @Tea_witdre. "Everyone heard one side of what they felt. I mean, they told lies, one side of my story."

Andy Cohen said it was "very disappointing" that Cosby opted not to attend but he "had a sense" that she would likely skip it.

"I spoke to her on New Year's Eve, a few hours before I went on the air [for CNN], we had a long talk," he said while hosting Sirius XM's Radio Andy, according to Page Six. "It's her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore."

And Cosby's absence won't be the only cast shakeup ahead of season 3. Last month, Nguyen, 44, was fired by Bravo after racially insensitive posts from her deactivated Facebook page resurfaced.